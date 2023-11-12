Jamaat brings out processions in Dhaka to enforce blockade

Jamaat brought out processions in different spots of capital Dhaka to enforce the blockade, 12 November. Photo: TBS

Bangladesh Jamaat-E-Islami brought out processions marches in the capital today to enforce the fourth phase of the nationwide 48-hour blockade called by BNP-Jamaat and their allied parties.

Procession marches were held in Tejgaon, Badda, Mohammadpur and Uttara areas of the capital on Sunday (12 November).

Muhammad Jamal Uddin, a central Jamaat leader, led the procession in the Uttara area.

Jamaat brought out a procession in Dakshinkhan area on 12 November. Photo: Collected

"The government has systematically destroyed the country's democracy and democratic values. All democratic institutions of the country have been destroyed. People are being deprived of their constitutional and democratic rights. Therefore, there is no alternative to the ousting of this tyrannical and undemocratic government in the larger interest of the country and nation," he said.

He called for the immediate resignation of the government and to handover of power to a caretaker government.

"Otherwise, the government will have to pay a heavy price," the Jammat leader said.

Jamaat activists brought out a procession in the Pallabi area.

Jamaat brought out a procession in Hatirjheel to enforce blockade, 12 November. Photo: Collected

Dhaka Metropolitan North Working Council Member Nasir Uddin led the blockade.

Activists of Jamaat brought out a procession in the Tejgaon area and tried to block the roads in Hatirjheel.

Meanwhile, Qutb Uddin and Abdus Sabur Farhad, a Shura member of Jamaat, led a procession in the capital's Badda area.

The party also brought out a procession in Mohammadpur.

Jamaat brought out a procession in Badda in support of the blockade, 12 November. Photo: Collected

On Thursday (9 November), the opposition parties announced a 48-hour countrywide road-rail-waterway blockade to press for the ouster of the government and the next election under a neutral caretaker administration.

The fourth-phase blockade will be effective from 6am Sunday till 6am on Tuesday, BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said in a virtual briefing on Thursday.

Rizvi said vehicles of the newspapers or media, ambulances, and vehicles transporting oxygen cylinders and medicines will remain out of the purview of the blockade.

The Jamaat-e-Islami and the Liberal Democratic Party, who have long been carrying out the simultaneous anti-government movement with the BNP, announced a similar programme by issuing press releases.