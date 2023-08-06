Jamaat brings out processions in all divisions demanding caretaker govt

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami brought out processions in all divisions of the country today demanding polls-time non-partisan caretaker government, dissolution of the incumbent parliament and release of the party's Ameer Dr Shafiqul Rahman.

The party brought out processions in Gazipur, Narayanganj, Sylhet, Khulna, and Mymensingh on Sunday (6 August).

"Today we have to take the streets to protest as the autocratic government looted our all basic and constitutional political rights," Khulna Metropolitan Jamaat Islami's Ameer Professor Mahfuzur Rahman said.

Sylhet Metropolitan Jamaat's Secretary General Shajahan Ali said, "We believe in a peaceful programme. Awami League holds meetings every day and they do not need permission. However, the police did not give permission for our peaceful assembly programme, this is totally unconstitutional, illegal and autocratic approach."

Calling on the government to resign, the Jamaat-e-Islami leader said, "Dissolve the parliament, resign immediately."