Jamaat brings out processions across the country demanding caretaker govt

Politics

TBS Report
06 August, 2023, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 06 August, 2023, 01:09 pm

Related News

Jamaat brings out processions across the country demanding caretaker govt

"Today we have to take the streets to protest as the autocratic government looted our all basic and constitutional political rights," Khulna Metropolitan Jamaat Islami's Ameer Professor Mahfuzur Rahman said

TBS Report
06 August, 2023, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 06 August, 2023, 01:09 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami brought out processions across the country today demanding polls time non-partisan caretaker government, dissolution of the incumbent parliament and release of the party's Ameer Dr Shafiqul Rahman.

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The party brought out processions in Gazipur, Narayanganj, Sylhet, Khulna, and Mymensingh on Sunday (6 August). 

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

"Today we have to take the streets to protest as the autocratic government looted our all basic and constitutional political rights," Khulna Metropolitan Jamaat Islami's Ameer Professor Mahfuzur Rahman said.

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Sylhet Metropolitan Jamaat's Secretary General Shajahan Ali said, "We believe in a peaceful programme. Awami League holds meetings every day and they do not need permission. However, the police did not give permission for our peaceful assembly programme, this is totally unconstitutional, illegal and autocratic approach."

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Calling on the government to resign, the Jamaat-e-Islami leader said, "Dissolve the parliament, resign immediately."

Bangladesh / Top News

Jamaat-e-Islami / Bangladesh National Election / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

During the Dubai International Fashion Week in 2019, Tasmim Zobaear made his international debut. Photo: Courtesy

Tasmim Zobaear: Bridging cultures through haute couture

1h | Mode
Photo: Shajgoj

4 monsoon skincare tips to get glowing and shiny skin

1h | Mode
Roger Gwynn was the man behind some of the most iconic photographs of pre-independence Dhaka. Illustration: TBS

Roger Gwynn and Bangladesh: A friendship six decades in the making

3h | Panorama
Former governor of Bangladesh Bank and Emeritus Professor at Dhaka University Dr Atiur Rahman. Sketch: TBS

We can talk about growth in better times. It’s time to stabilise

22h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

7 habits that damage the human brain

7 habits that damage the human brain

1h | TBS Stories
Ways to prevent a collapse in shrimp exports

Ways to prevent a collapse in shrimp exports

17h | TBS Stories
Suffering at Kalurghat: Bridge, ferry fail to mitigate passenger sufferings

Suffering at Kalurghat: Bridge, ferry fail to mitigate passenger sufferings

18h | TBS Stories
Why is sugarcane so preferred by elephants?

Why is sugarcane so preferred by elephants?

15h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Moderna Covid-19 vaccine stability eases distribution challenges
Coronavirus chronicle

Moderna Covid-19 vaccine stability eases distribution challenges

2
File Photo: Reuters
South Asia

Pakistani court gives Hafiz Saeed 10-year prison sentence on terror charges

3
BCSA joins International Cricket Supporters' Committee
Sports

BCSA joins International Cricket Supporters' Committee

4
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

5
TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues
Videos

TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues

6
Photo: Courtesy
Sports

Ecuador hit Colombia for six in World Cup qualifier