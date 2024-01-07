People have boycotted the election: Rizvi

Politics

TBS Report
07 January, 2024, 08:00 am
Last modified: 07 January, 2024, 11:39 am

Related News

People have boycotted the election: Rizvi

After the BNP's announcement of a hartal, Jamaat-e-Islami declared that the party would enforce a 48-hour nationwide hartal covering the election day to press their demand for boycotting the 7 January election

TBS Report
07 January, 2024, 08:00 am
Last modified: 07 January, 2024, 11:39 am
Rizvi lead a procession calling for boycotting the election on 7 January. Photo: TBS
Rizvi lead a procession calling for boycotting the election on 7 January. Photo: TBS

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said people of the country have boycotted the 12th Jatiya Sangsad (JS) polls.

"A one-sided election is taking place today. But not a single voter went to the polling stations. The government filled the ballot boxes last night," The BNP leader said before leading a procession in the capital to try to enforce the hartal called by the party on Sunday (7 January).

The procession started from Dhaka's Kurmitola bus stand and went towards the airport.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

During this time, the BNP activists raised slogans against the election.

Jamaat brought a procession in support of the hartal on 7 January. Photo: TBS
Jamaat brought a procession in support of the hartal on 7 January. Photo: TBS

Earlier in the day, Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami brought out processions in the capital Dhaka in support of the hartal called by the party and BNP as the nation went to polls.

Party activists held marches in the Uttara area.

After the BNP's announcement of a hartal, Jamaat-e-Islami declared that the party would enforce a 48-hour nationwide hartal covering the election day to press their demand for boycotting the 7 January election.

Jamaat brought out processions in Dhaka on 7 January calling to boycott the polls and enforce hartal. Photo: TBS
Jamaat brought out processions in Dhaka on 7 January calling to boycott the polls and enforce hartal. Photo: TBS

Starting from 6am on Saturday, the hartal will remain in force until 6am on Monday, according to a press release issued by the party today (4 January).

The party also organised processions and a mass campaign across the country on 5 January.

Jamaat's acting secretary general ATM Masum said the movements are being implemented to boycott the election.

On 4 January, the BNP announced a 48-hour hartal from Saturday morning in protest of the 12th Jatiya Sangsad (JS) polls.

Bangladesh / Top News

Jamaat / Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami / Bangladesh National Election / 12th JS Polls

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Foundry owners claim that no one in the country can match the work of Kaliganj or Boroitola’s work in making propellers. Photo caption: Rajib Dhar

Low demand, high woes: A shrinking propeller business

3h | Panorama
Over the past few days since Hamas deputy leader Saleh al-Arouri’s death, Israeli forces intensified their bombing of the Gaza Strip and told civilians to leave a refugee camp in the north of the Palestinian enclave. Photo: Reuters

Israel-Hamas War pushing the Middle East to a regional war

3h | Panorama
This file photo shows a grandmother cradling her 1.5-year-old granddaughter on her lap as the mother of the child tries to fix the saline flow at Mugda Hospital in the capital on Sunday, 6 August 2023. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Dhaka women suffer more when climate change worsens the dengue situation

3h | Panorama
Photo: Nayem Ali

Nadim Sani: Where is the man who gave us 'Manik Bhai's Salam Nin'

17h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Maradona cleared of tax evasion

Maradona cleared of tax evasion

13h | Videos
Microsoft has added a shortcut button for 'Copilot AI'

Microsoft has added a shortcut button for 'Copilot AI'

12h | Videos
Four people died in Benapole Express train fire

Four people died in Benapole Express train fire

16h | Videos
How Marufa can win the ‘ICC Women’s Emerging Cricketer of the Year 2023’ award

How Marufa can win the ‘ICC Women’s Emerging Cricketer of the Year 2023’ award

17h | Videos