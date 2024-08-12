Jamaat ameer calls for prosecution of those involved in killings during protests

Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Dr Shafiqur Rahman has called for the prosecution of those involved in killings during the violence centering the recent student-led mass uprising.

"All political cases filed during the regime of the previous government must be withdrawn. A case should be filed against those who committed genocide to suppress the anti-discrimination student movement," he said after a meeting with Chief Adviser Dr Yunus.

An 11-member delegation led by the Jamaat ameer was present in the meeting alongside other advisers to the interim government, including Dr Asif Nazrul, Adilur Rahman Khan, among others.

Regarding the country's law and order situation, he said the police administration and the judicial department should be removed and honest, efficient and professional officials should be appointed in their place.

He also called for disclosing the list of corrupt individuals working under the previous government and their persecution.

"Provision should be made for speedy promotion and respectable posting of those deprived of promotion during the period. Forced retirement should be reinstated as well," he added.

Dr Shafiqur Rahman mentioned that the 57 Bangladeshis protesting in the UAE in support of the quota movement should be given honourable rehabilitation.

"Steps should be taken to stimulate the country's economy, including increasing remittances and bringing smuggled money back into the country," he said.

The Jamaat ameer said his party activists and the Islami Chhatra-shibir will withdraw their guard from the streets now that the interim government has assumed its responsibilities.

"We have been playing the role of watchmen so that no nefarious group can attack houses, places of worship and welfare facilities in different religions. Since the interim government has assumed responsibility and started administrative activities, it is their responsibility to ensure the safety of people belonging to different religions."

He also said the Jamaat-e-Islami and Islamic Chhatrashibir administration will cooperate fully for the establishment of peace and order in the country and the security of people's lives and property.