Jamaat ameer calls for prosecution of those involved in killings during protests

Politics

TBS Report
12 August, 2024, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 12 August, 2024, 09:28 pm

Related News

Jamaat ameer calls for prosecution of those involved in killings during protests

He also called for withdrawal of political cases filed during AL regime 

TBS Report
12 August, 2024, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 12 August, 2024, 09:28 pm
Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Dr Shafiqur Rahman talking to reporters after a meeting with Chief Adviser Dr Yunus on 12 August. Photo: Collected
Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Dr Shafiqur Rahman talking to reporters after a meeting with Chief Adviser Dr Yunus on 12 August. Photo: Collected

Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Dr Shafiqur Rahman has called for the prosecution of those involved in killings during the violence centering the recent student-led mass uprising.

"All political cases filed during the regime of the previous government must be withdrawn. A case should be filed against those who committed genocide to suppress the anti-discrimination student movement," he said after a meeting with Chief Adviser Dr Yunus.

 An 11-member delegation led by the Jamaat ameer was present in the meeting alongside other advisers to the interim government, including Dr Asif Nazrul, Adilur Rahman Khan, among others.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Regarding the country's law and order situation, he said the police administration and the judicial department should be removed and honest, efficient and professional officials should be appointed in their place. 

He also called for disclosing the list of corrupt individuals working under the previous government and their persecution. 

"Provision should be made for speedy promotion and respectable posting of those deprived of promotion during the period. Forced retirement should be reinstated as well," he added.

Dr Shafiqur Rahman mentioned that the 57 Bangladeshis protesting in the UAE in support of the quota movement should be given honourable rehabilitation. 

"Steps should be taken to stimulate the country's economy, including increasing remittances and bringing smuggled money back into the country," he said.

The Jamaat ameer said his party activists and the Islami Chhatra-shibir will withdraw their guard from the streets now that the interim government has assumed its responsibilities.

"We have been playing the role of watchmen so that no nefarious group can attack houses, places of worship and welfare facilities in different religions. Since the interim government has assumed responsibility and started administrative activities, it is their responsibility to ensure the safety of people belonging to different religions."

He also said the Jamaat-e-Islami and Islamic Chhatrashibir administration will cooperate fully for the establishment of peace and order in the country and the security of people's lives and property.

Top News

Jamaat-e-Islami / Bangladesh Islami Chhatrashibir

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In 1997, Toyota launched the Prius as the first mass-produced vehicle with a hybrid powertrain. A couple of years later in 1999, Honda revealed their take on making a hybrid vehicle– the Insight. PHOTO: Collected

Honda Insight vs Toyota Prius: Finding out which hybrid reigns supreme

1d | Wheels
Photo: Collected

Essential tools for your vlogs to look cool

13h | Brands
Photo: TBS

Teaching us a lesson by shutting down elevated expressways and metro

1d | Features
Students controlling the traffic. Photo: Nayem Ali

Three days on the streets of Dhaka

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Lawyer appointed to free 57 Bangladeshis from UAE jail

Lawyer appointed to free 57 Bangladeshis from UAE jail

1h | Videos
What Did Shashi Tharoor Say About Bangladesh's Interim Government?

What Did Shashi Tharoor Say About Bangladesh's Interim Government?

53m | Videos
Foreign friends say nothing about government tenure: Foreign Adviser

Foreign friends say nothing about government tenure: Foreign Adviser

3h | Videos
Why is the United States increasing military power in the Middle East?

Why is the United States increasing military power in the Middle East?

1h | Videos