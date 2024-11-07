Jamaat Ameer calls for fresh probe into BDR carnage

Jamaat Ameer speaking at an event marking the National Revolution and Solidarity Day on 7 Nov. Photo: TBS

Jamaat-e-Islami Bangladesh's Ameer Shafiqur Rahman has called for forming a new probe committee to re-investigate the killings during the mutiny at the then Bangladesh Rifles (BDR) headquarters in the capital's Pilkhana on 25-26 February 2009.

"Conspirators who failed on 7 November 1975, carried out the BDR mutiny where 57 army officers were killed and left the country's independence, sovereignty and borders unprotected. Therefore, everyone should take an oath to build a new Bangladesh with these lessons," he said at an event at Al Falah auditorium in Bara Moghbazar.

It was organised by the Dhaka Metropolitan Unit of Jamaat to mark the National Revolution and Solidarity Day.

On this day in 1975, the sepoys and the people took to the streets to protect the country's independence and to free the country from misrule.

Shafiqur Rahman also urged the political parties to work together for the sake of the country, burying all divisions.

He called upon everyone to work together to build a non-discrimination society and a new Bangladesh

"If we still think of divisions among us, there will be conspiracy, and a bigger danger will come," he said.

Addressing Jamaat activists, he said, "There is no compromise on the question of independence and sovereignty of the country."

"We never engage in anti-social activities like corruption, rape and extortion. But the Awami League always targeted us and banned the party twice. The only reason behind this is our transparency," he added.

Referring to the army's patriotic role on 5 August after the ouster of the Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League government, the Jamaat Ameer said corruption must be tackled. "That is why political parties and leaders have to fix their political character.

"If the leaders are not corrupt, the country will be free from corruption," he said.