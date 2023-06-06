Jamaat again seeks approval for rally in Dhaka

Jamaat-e-Islami has again sought police permission for holding a protest rally in the capital, this time on Saturday (10 June), to demand inflation-control measures, freedom of jailed party chief as well as religious leaders, and reinstatement of caretaker government system.

Police had turned down the party's earlier plea of holding a rally on Monday, citing traffic congestion worries. To avoid such issues, the party has rescheduled its protest rally on the official weekly holiday of Saturday, Jamaat delegation chief Saifur Rahman told reporters after submitting the request letter for holding a rally to Dhaka Metropolitan Police officials.

The rally has been planned to be held in front of North Gate of Baitul Mukarram National Mosque. Hoping to secure permission this time, Jamaat leaders said that if police have any alternative plan and suggestion, the party is ready to discuss.

When asked how they would respond if police give another snub, leaders said the central command would decide the next course of action in that case.

When TBS contacted, Dhaka Metropolitan Police Joint Commissioner for Operations Biplob Kumar Sarker confirmed receiving Jamaat's letter for holding rally and said the Metropolitan Police commissioner would consider granting permission based on security, intelligence and other issues.

"There is still time. We will convey our decision to Jamaat when it is made based on overall situation analysis," the officer said.