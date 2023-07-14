Jamaat adamant on holding Sylhet rally despite police’s objection

Jamaat-e-Islami leaders are adamant in their decision to hold a rally in Sylhet on Saturday (15 July) despite objections from the police.

The police have also taken preparations to stop Jamaat from holding the rally. Security has been beefed up across the city since Friday (14 July) with many police personnel stationed around the rally venue.

Meanwhile, police detained seven Jamaat-Shibir activists when the party's leaders visited the rally ground on Friday morning.

"The seven Jamaat activists were detained for questioning," said Sylhet Metropolitan Police's Deputy Commissioner (North) Azbahar Ali Sheikh.

He said Jamaat's gathering was not allowed due to threats of sabotage.

"If they try to gather, the police will take strict action," he added.

Jamaat leaders, however, said that their divisional meeting will be held at the Sylhet City Registry Ground on Saturday.

Secretary of Jamaat-e-Islami Sylhet branch Md Shahjahan Ali said, "We have made all arrangements for the rally. We have been doing campaigns in the entire division ahead of the rally for the last 15 days.

"We will have a peaceful rally. I hope that the police will cooperate with us," he added.

Accused of crimes against humanity, Jamaat-e-Islami has been cornered in politics for a long time.

The organizational activities of the party, which also lost its registration with the Election Commission, are also limited to sudden marches and secret meetings.

Jamaat suddenly started showing activities right before the national elections. They held a public rally in Dhaka on 10 June after a long break.

The Sylhet rally is the continuation of its previous Dhaka rally.

Jamaat applied to Sylhet Metropolitan Police on 5 July seeking permission to hold the rally. However, they were not allowed to gather by the police.