Jamaat activists clash with police in Bogura

Jamaat activists and police engage in a chase and counter-chase in the Baghopara area of the Bogura-Rangpur highway on Wednesday (8 November), amid the ongoing nationwide blockade. Photo: TBS

Tensions escalated on the first day of the third phase of the nationwide blockade on Wednesday (8 November) as leaders and activists of Jamaat clashed with police in the Baghopara area of the Bogura-Rangpur highway and the sub-village area of the second bypass road.

At least 10 Jamaat leaders reportedly sustained injuries during the clashes in Bogura today.

According to police and eyewitnesses, Jamaat brought out a protest march, led by its Bogura City Branch Ameer Principal Abidur Rahman Sohel, blocking the highway near the Sabgram area.

Soon after the march commenced, police and DB police intercepted and reportedly fired rubber bullets at the activists, initiating a chase and counter-chase with the leaders and activists.

During the clash, at least 6 activists claimed to have suffered injuries.

Another group of Jamaat activists blocked the Bogura-Rangpur highway near Baghopara area and staged a protest march.

As they kicked off a rally following the procession, they clashed with the police. At least four Jamaat activists reportedly sustained injuries during the confrontation.

Police dispersed Jamaat's protest rally at Erulia on the Bogura-Naogaon highway.

Contacted, Bogura Additional Superintendent of Police Snigdh Akhtar said the law and order forces remain on high alert in the field to ensure the security of people and property.