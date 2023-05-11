Jahangir Alam now moves to Appellate Division to contest in Gazipur City Corporation polls

Politics

TBS Report
11 May, 2023, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 11 May, 2023, 12:39 pm

Related News

Jahangir Alam now moves to Appellate Division to contest in Gazipur City Corporation polls

TBS Report
11 May, 2023, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 11 May, 2023, 12:39 pm
Jahangir Alam now moves to Appellate Division to contest in Gazipur City Corporation polls

Mohammad Jahangir Alam has moved to the Appellate Division challenging the High Court order dismissing his writ petition against the cancellation of his nomination for the post of mayor in the upcoming Gazipur City Corporation (GCC) polls.

He made the appeal on Thursday (11 May), Jahangir's lawyer Advocate Nakib Saiful Islam confirmed to The Business Standard.

On Monday (8 May), the writ petition filed by Jahangir against the cancellation of his nomination paper for the GCC mayor post was dismissed.

A High Court (HC) bench headed by Justice Farah Mahbub passed the order. The former GCC mayor had filed the plea with the HC bench concerned on 7 May.

The writ sought an order to stay the Dhaka Divisional Commissioner's order that rejected an appeal against the Returning Officer's decision.

The writ also sought directives to give Jahangir Alam the right to contest in the GCC election.

On 30 April, Returning Officer Faridul Islam scrutinised and rejected Jahangir Alam's nomination papers over allegations of loan default.

Later, Dhaka Divisional Commissioner Md Sabirul Islam rejected Jahangir's appeal against the decision on 4 May.

As a result, the Returning Officer's decision to cancel Jahangir's nomination in the upcoming Gazipur City Corporation election remains in effect.

Meanwhile, as Jahangir's mother Zayeda Khatun's nomination was deemed valid, she remains in the electoral race for the mayoral post.

Jahangir Alam was elected mayor of the Gazipur City Corporation from the Awami League in 2018.

He was suspended from the post of mayor in November 2021 on charges of corruption, abuse of power and mismanagement. He was also expelled from the Awami League for breaching party discipline.

However, Jahangir was reinstated to the party in January this year, subject to conditions.

This time, Jahangir failed to secure Awami League nomination to contest for the post of Gazipur mayor in the upcoming city polls as the party picked Metropolitan Awami League President Azmat Ullah Khan.

Jahangir Alam / Appellate Division

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In 2022, locally manufactured and assembled phones met more than 52% demand for smartphones. Photo: Mumit M

'Smart Bangladesh' to make the country the next tech hub in Asia

13h | Panorama
Muenzer collects used cooking oil from more than 1,200 FBOs (Food Business Operators, which include restaurants, hotels, manufacturers etc) in the country to make biodiesel. Photo: Noor A Alam

Muenzer Bangla Private Limited: A green player in the greasy world of used cooking oil business

4h | Panorama
illustration: TBS

Is 'office politics' always a bad idea?

1d | Pursuit
Members of Team Bangladesh, who were up against 60 students from 7 countries, pose with their mentors at SAESM 2023. Photo: Courtesy

Meet the future star economists of Bangladesh

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh a priority country for South Korea- Korean Ambassador

Bangladesh a priority country for South Korea- Korean Ambassador

17h | TBS Face to Face
Trump sexually abused writer E. Jean Carroll, says jury

Trump sexually abused writer E. Jean Carroll, says jury

17h | TBS World
Art supply shops are still in Covid impact

Art supply shops are still in Covid impact

18h | TBS Stories
The TV shows went dark by the strike of Hollywood writers

The TV shows went dark by the strike of Hollywood writers

20h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh

2
bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter
Economy

bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter

3
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Bangladesh

Dhaka to have 15 makeshift cattle markets for Eid-ul-Azha

4
Anuv Jain. Photo: Collected
Splash

Anuv Jain to perform live in Dhaka

5
Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University’s researchers have recently developed canned ‘shorshe ilish’, which will be available in the market at an affordable price. (From left) Asst. Professor Masud Rana, entrepreneur Abed Ahsan Sagar and Professor Dr Kazi Ahsan Habib holding canned hilsha. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Hilsa in a can: Year-round supply of our favourite fish now a reality

6
Dhaka North Chief Heat Officer Bushra infected with Covid-19
Bangladesh

Dhaka North Chief Heat Officer Bushra infected with Covid-19