Ivy vows to work with everyone till her last breath for Narayanganj

UNB
17 January, 2022, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 17 January, 2022, 10:29 pm

File photo
File photo

The day after winning reelection for an unprecedented third term as mayor of Narayanganj City Corporation (NCC), Selina Hayat Ivy on Monday expressed her firm resolution to work for the residents of Narayanganj till her last breath.

"The victory belongs to Sheikh Hasina and to the people of Narayanganj. I will work for the residents of Narayanganj until death," she said while talking to reporters at her residence Chunkha Kutir, named after her father Ali Ahmed Chunkha, in the Deobhog area of the city.

"I have met the people as a commoner and I did not make any false promises as that is why the prime minister chose me. I dedicate the victory to the people of Narayanganj," she said.

Replying to a question, Ivy said, "I believe that the turnout would have been higher if the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) did not slow down voters and I would have won bagging several thousand more votes. Many female voters failed to cast their votes."

She also pledged that she will work with all the residents of Narayanganj. "I vowed to you to work for you until the last day of my life," she added.

Answering another question, Ivy said, "I will complete the pending work which I have taken up during my previous tenure."

She also expressed her gratitude to Almighty Allah and to all.

Talking about Taimur Alam Khandaker, she said, "My uncle had provided help and I respect him and there are some similarities between our words as we have both talked for the welfare of Narayanganj."

In a query about Shamim Osman, Ivy said, "Anyone can take part with me for the development of the city. I will accept the words of all and try to fulfil the expectations of the people. There will be challenges but I will deal with it as before."

Awami League mayoral candidate Selina Hayat Ivy on Sunday created history as she won the high-voltage Narayanganj City Corporation (NCC) election for a record-breaking third time in a row.

Ivy, also the country's first female city mayor, secured a landslide victory by defeating independent mayoral candidate Taimur Alam Khandaker by a margin of nearly 70,000 votes.

Ivy is the first city mayor to be elected thrice, that too consecutively. She was previously elected as an independent candidate in 2011 when she became the first woman to be elected as mayor in the country, before reelection as the ruling Awami League candidate in 2016.

