Ivy says voters with her as Taimur complains about police harassment 

Awami League mayoral candidate in Narayanganj City Corporation election Selina Hayat Ivy said that she does not have the time to see who joins the election campaign and who does not.



"I have my party and voters with me. I do not have the time to see who comes with me and who does not. The senior leaders of the party will look after the matter," she said, while taking part in an election campaign at Ward No. 12 of Narayanganj city on Tuesday.



Asserting that the people of Narayanganj know her well, Ivy said, "I have neither the administration nor the manpower to exert influence. The administration has never helped me and I do not believe it will start helping suddenly."



She said, "I want the administration to be active and neutral so that voters can cast their votes freely. No matter how tense the atmosphere in Narayanganj is before the election, the administration should ensure that the atmosphere remains calm on the Election Day, and the voters can vote without hindrance."



"I do not influence the election. People of Narayanganj have known me for 18 years. I say openly what I want to say. I took part in two city polls earlier. No one can blame that I tried to influence the election," the AL mayoral candidate said.



Referring to independent candidate and former BNP leader Taimur Alam Khandaker, she said, "He is campaigning in the election, and I am also campaigning. But I do not know what is going on outside the campaigns, and I don't even want to know."



In reply to a query over how she would respond to the allegation that the homes of the leaders and activists of Taimur Alam are being raided and they are being arrested, Ivy said, "I do not know if it is true. I am busy with the election campaign. Maybe it is his new strategy to lure the voters."



Responding to the query over whether she has any confidence in Shamim Osman's announcement that he is supporting her, the AL candidate said, "I always have confidence in my party and the people. I do not want to say anything else."



Taimur warns of sit-in



Independent mayoral candidate Taimur Alam Khandaker warned that he would take part in the election staging sit-in in front of the office of the district superintendent of police (SP) if arrests and harassment of his activists and supporters are not stopped.



Taimur came up with the warning at a press conference at the residence of his chief election agent ATM Kamal at Missionpara area in Narayanaganj city on Tuesday morning.



Taimur said I have informed the Election Commission about the arrest and harassment of my leaders and activists at different times, but no action has been taken yet. The present Election Commission is blind and dumb. They are pretending not to see.



"My 17 leaders and activists have been arrested. At least 40 houses of my activists have been raided. I informed the SP, but in vain," he said, adding, "Monirul Islam Robi is my election coordinator in Siddhirganj. Why was he arrested?"



Addressing the prime minister, he said, "You have said that BNP does not take part in the polls as it is afraid of being defeated. Now see, why other political parties including BNP boycott the election. You will get the answer here why they are reluctant to participate in the polls."