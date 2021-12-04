Ivy nominated for upcoming NCC mayoral post

Ivy nominated for upcoming NCC mayoral post

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Selina Hayat Ivy has been nominated as the Awami League mayoral candidate in the upcoming election to the Narayanganj City Corporation (NCC).

The decision was taken at a meeting of the parliamentary nomination board and local government representatives' nomination board of the Awami League at the prime minister's official residence Ganabhaban on Friday evening.

Apart from Ivy, General Secretary of Narayanganj Metropolitan Awami League Khokon Saha, district AL General Secretary Abu Hasnat Shahid Badal and Vice President of the Narayanganj metropolis Chandan Shil submitted nomination forms for the mayoral post.

Since the formation of Narayanganj City, incumbent mayor Dr Selina Hayat Ivy won the first two elections in 2011 and 2016. Earlier, she was the mayor of the erstwhile Narayanganj municipality.

The maiden election to NCC was held in a non-partisan manner in 2011.

In 2016, Dr Ivy was reelected as the NCC mayor as AL candidate as the mayoral election was held using party symbols unlike the councillor election in the city corporation.

On 30 November last year, the Election Commission announced schedules for NCC election and Tangail-7 by-polls. The parliamentary constituency fell vacant following the death of AL MP Akabbar Hossain on 16 November.

According to the schedules, the deadline for the submission of nomination papers is 15 December, while the date for the scrutiny of nomination papers is December 20 and the last date for the withdrawal of candidature is 27 December in the NCC and Tangail-7 constituency.

The third election to Narayanganj City will be held using electronic voting machines (EVM) instead of traditional ballot papers.

Selina Hayat Ivy / Narayanganj City Corporation / Narayanganj / Mayoral candidate / Mayoral election

