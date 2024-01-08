It's a vote robbery in name of election: LDP president

President of Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) Oli Ahmed on Monday said the actual voter turnout in Sunday's election was not more than 7-10 percent as people boycotted the one-sided polls.

Speaking at a press conference at his party's Moghbazar office, he called upon the prime minister to engage in talks with the BNP to quit power as the country's people did not give her a mandate to run the country.

"We reject this election and the results. It's a vote robbery in the name of election,' Oli said.

He said surely the vote cast was not more than 7 to 10 percent. "More than 40 percent voter turnout was announced (by the Election Commission) to fool the foreigners."

The LPD chief also said the long hard work of the opposition parties has not gone in vain as people did not go to the polling stations.

"We're 95% successful in boycotting the election as people have become conscious and able to distinguish between the good and the bad of the country," Oli said.

He also said the young generation has played a very important role in making the vote boycott a success.

The LPD president alleged the government hired some foreign journalists and observers paying them cash dollars and kept them at posh Sonargaon Hotel to speak in favour of the elections.

"Many of those who came from abroad are retired people. They came to Bangladesh to have a picnic and they're now saying the election was free and fair. They're hired collaborators of the government," he observed.

Oli said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina should not to get too excited over the results of the fake polls.

"You indulged in vote rigging as people did not cast votes for you. So, find a way through talks with the BNP to quit power and have a safe exit. Your time is up," he said.