It's not administration's duty to help govt to perpetuate power: Gayeshwar

UNB
22 September, 2022, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 22 September, 2022, 06:53 pm

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Calling upon the public servants to discharge their duties neutrally, BNP senior leader Gayeshwar Chandra Roy on Thursday said it is not the responsibility of the administration to help an "anti-people" government to perpetuate power.

"I would like to say to those who are in the administration or partners of the government or its partners of plundering and beneficiaries you won't lose your job (if Awami League loses power). But from now on do only the normal work which is your duty," he said.

Speaking at a discussion meeting, the BNP leader also urged the public servants both in uniform and plainclothes to stand by people before time runs out.

"If you work for protecting the government instead of taking people's side, the consequences won't be good. You do your job…but if you play a role in prolonging the power of a government which people do not want, there will be no scope to spare you, no matter who you may be," he warned.

Swadhinta Forum, a pro-BNP platform, arranged the programme at the Jatiya Press Club in memory of BNP Vice Chairman Shah Moazzem Hossain who died on 14 September last.

Gayeshwar, a BNP standing committee member, said their party has been working on waging a united movement by forging the unity of the political parties to protect people's voting rights. "We all are trying to work with a common goal to protect the country together."

He said they will first realise their demand for holding a credible election under a non-party administration by ensuring the fall of the current regime through a united movement. "After that, we'll form a government to be accountable to people and to repair the state through united efforts"

The BNP leader also recalled the colourful political life of Shah Moazzem Hossain and paid tribute to his memory.

 

