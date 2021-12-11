It’s inevitable consequence of human rights violations: BNP

BNP on Saturday described the US sanctions on Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and its seven current and former top officials as an inevitable consequence of serious violations of human rights.



"As per news published today (Saturday), sanctions have been imposed on Benazir Ahmed (current IGP) and the RAB chief. I don't think it's a surprise as it's an inevitable consequence," said BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.



Speaking at a discussion, he also said those who violate human rights, snatch human rights and kill people have to face such a consequence.



The BNP leader said their party now wants to see whether the government takes action against those who are accused of violating human rights or remains silent as in the past.



Fakhrul said the US sanctions have also proved right what BNP has long been talking about the violations of human rights and killing and torturing of people by using the state machinery, including police and administration.



National People's Party (NPP) arranged the discussion at Dhaka Reporters' Unity (DRU), demanding BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia's treatment abroad.



The United States on Friday imposed human rights-related sanctions on Benazir Ahmed, current inspector general of the Bangladesh Police and former director general of Bangladesh's Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and six other individuals on the occasion of International Human Rights Day.



The US Department of State announced visa restrictions on Benazir Ahmed, which it says, due to his "involvement in gross violations of human rights" making him ineligible for entry into the United States.



RAB as an entity, Benazir Ahmed, and six other officials were designated by the Department of the Treasury under the Global Magnitsky sanctions programme in connection with serious human rights abuse, said the US Department of State.