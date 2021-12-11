It’s inevitable consequence of human rights violations: BNP

Politics

UNB
11 December, 2021, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 11 December, 2021, 06:57 pm

Related News

It’s inevitable consequence of human rights violations: BNP

Fakhrul said the US sanctions have also proved right what BNP has long been talking about the violations of human rights and killing and torturing of people by using the state machinery, including police and administration

UNB
11 December, 2021, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 11 December, 2021, 06:57 pm
It’s inevitable consequence of human rights violations: BNP

BNP on Saturday described the US sanctions on Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and its seven current and former top officials as an inevitable consequence of serious violations of human rights. 
 
"As per news published today (Saturday), sanctions have been imposed on Benazir Ahmed (current IGP) and the RAB chief. I don't think it's a surprise as it's an inevitable consequence," said BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir. 
 
Speaking at a discussion, he also said those who violate human rights, snatch human rights and kill people have to face such a consequence. 
 
The BNP leader said their party now wants to see whether the government takes action against those who are accused of violating human rights or remains silent as in the past. 
 
Fakhrul said the US sanctions have also proved right what BNP has long been talking about the violations of human rights and killing and torturing of people by using the state machinery, including police and administration. 
 
National People's Party (NPP) arranged the discussion at Dhaka Reporters' Unity (DRU), demanding BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia's treatment abroad. 
 
The United States on Friday imposed human rights-related sanctions on Benazir Ahmed, current inspector general of the Bangladesh Police and former director general of Bangladesh's Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and six other individuals on the occasion of International Human Rights Day. 
 
The US Department of State announced visa restrictions on Benazir Ahmed, which it says, due to his "involvement in gross violations of human rights" making him ineligible for entry into the United States. 
 
RAB as an entity, Benazir Ahmed, and six other officials were designated by the Department of the Treasury under the Global Magnitsky sanctions programme in connection with serious human rights abuse, said the US Department of State. 

 

Bangladesh / Top News

RAB / Human Rights Violation / BNP / BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Care. Photo: Farida Alam

My Sister and I 

9h | In Focus
Despite multiple technological breakthroughs in the fight to control Covid-19, twice as many people died from it in 2021 compared to 2020. Photo: Reuters

Health innovation for all

9h | Panorama
Influencers on stage with minister Nasrul Hamid. Photo: Courtesy

Marvel of Tomorrow Influencers Award: Celebrating creativity, enterprise and the art of influence

10h | Pursuit
Swift flies around a grove of Palmyra Palm or Taalgach. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Palm Swift: A lame bird that flies mileage equal to seven round trips to the moon

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Tahsan-Mithila-Faria may be arrested

Tahsan-Mithila-Faria may be arrested

1d | Videos
Bony- Shaluk starring in Manab Danab

Bony- Shaluk starring in Manab Danab

1d | Videos
Batighar: A piece of paradise for book lovers

Batighar: A piece of paradise for book lovers

1d | Videos
Srijit wants to make a film on Shakib

Srijit wants to make a film on Shakib

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Abrar Fahad. Photo: Collected.
Court

Abrar Fahad murder: 20 Buet students sentenced to death, 5 jailed for life

2
Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Bangladesh

Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

3
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

A phantom trap awaits Bangladesh 

4
Dhaka Wasa a role model in South Asia: Wasa chief
Bangladesh

Dhaka Wasa a role model in South Asia: Wasa chief

5
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

46% employers do not get the skills they want: Study

6
A leading apparel maker shuts four factories following ‘labour unrest’
RMG

A leading apparel maker shuts four factories following ‘labour unrest’