It's a death march for Awami League: Mirza Abbas

BNP Standing Committee Member Mirza Abbas on Wednesday said that the party's anti-government march is a death march for Awami League.

"Our march is a death march for Awami League and they have started to collapse through this march. The downfall of this government is our only goal," he said at the party's march programme Wednesday (1 February).

Photo: TBS

As part of BNP's four-day program, the leaders and activists of its Dhaka South City unit marched to the capital's Malibagh from Mugda area to press home their 10-point demand, including holding the next general election under a non-party caretaker government.

Regarding Brahmanbaria-2 by-polls, Abbas said, "I have never seen such an election in my life, the police are calling the people through speakers to come to the polling station. The people have rejected Awami League."

He further said, "We speak on behalf of the people and will continue to do so because the people demand a reduction in commodity prices."

Photo: TBS

The protest was formally inaugurated in front of Kamalapur Stadium around 2:10pm on Wednesday (1 February).

It is the fourth such programme of BNP as the leaders and activists of the party's Dhaka North City unit marched from Gabtoli to Mirpur in the capital on Tuesday.

Thousands of leaders and activists of BNP and its associate bodies have joined the programme, carrying banners, national, party and white flags, festoons and portraits of the party's top leaders.

They brought small processions from different areas of the capital to join the demonstration.

A large number of law enforcers, with riot gear, have been deployed in the area to maintain law and order.

Earlier in January, BNP announced the four-day march program in the capital for 28, 30, 31 January, and 1 February.

The party has already conducted their anti-government programmes from and to three locations in the capital – Badda to Malibagh, Shyampur to Jatrabari, and Gabtoli to Mirpur-10.