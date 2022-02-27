It’s an AL-backed and bureaucrat-dependent EC: Jatiya Party

The newly appointed Election Commission is an Awami League-backed and bureaucratic commission, said Jatiya Party Secretary General Md Mujibul Haque Chunnu.

"There is considerable doubt that the Election Commission will be able to conduct fair, impartial and credible elections. Their activities will reveal how neutral they are," Chunnu said after the Jatiya Party presidium meeting held Sunday (27 February).

In response to a question from reporters, Chunnu said, "Neither the BNP nor the Awami League could hold a neutral election. If Awami League wins, BNP says the election was not fair and vice versa."

The Jatiya Party has always said that elections are not fair in Bangladesh even under a caretaker government, he said adding that Awami League and BNP have proven this in the last 30 years.

Mentioning that Hussein Muhammad Ershad had said there was no alternative to proportional representation for free, fair and impartial elections, he said it is possible to have a fair election only in a proportional manner.

"For a fair election, we have to trust each other and cooperate," he said adding if the political parties do not cooperate, then fair elections will never be possible in Bangladesh.

The Jatiya Party secretary general further said that according to the current Election Commission Act, the administration will work under the Election Commission during the election period.

If a law is enacted to empower the Election Commission, then fair elections will be possible, he recommended.

"Jatiya Party is an election-oriented party. As two more years left before the election, we will decide whether we will go to the polls or not," he said.