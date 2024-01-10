It is a victory for democracy and people of the country: Momen on national elections

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen addresses a discussion marking Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's Homecoming Day in Dhaka on 10 January 2024. Photo: UNB

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen today (10 January) said they have proven that Bangladesh is a democratic country that ensures human rights and justice.

"It is a victory for democracy and people of the country," he said while speaking at a discussion marking Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's Homecoming Day.

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam and Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen also spoke on the occasion.

Paying tribute to Bangabandhu, Momen said his dynamic and charismatic leadership brought many achievements within a very short time for the independent Bangladesh.

"We need 'Sonar Manush' (golden people) to build 'Sonar Bangla'. We need smart citizens for Smart Bangladesh," said the Foreign Minister.

"We fought for justice and human rights. We uphold those values," said the Foreign Minister.

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's Homecoming Day was celebrated with due fervor and solemnity at Bangladesh missions abroad.

A minute's silence was observed in the memory of Bangabandhu and the martyrs of August 15, 1975.

Later, a special prayer was offered for the eternal peace of the souls of the Father of the Nation and the martyred members of his family, and for the welfare of the country and the nation.

Then the messages given by the President and the Prime Minister on Bangabandhu's Homecoming Day were read out.

The speakers called upon all to work towards the implementation of Vision 2041 announced by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to take the country forward by completing the unfinished work of Bangabandhu.

A documentary on Bangabandhu's homecoming was screened after the discussion.