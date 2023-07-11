It is not in Awami League's character to believe in democracy: Mirza Fakhrul

Politics

TBS Report
11 July, 2023, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 11 July, 2023, 02:01 pm

Related News

It is not in Awami League's character to believe in democracy: Mirza Fakhrul

"I have repeatedly said that Awami League has a problem, it is its character. They don't believe in democracy," he said

TBS Report
11 July, 2023, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 11 July, 2023, 02:01 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

It is not in Awami League's character to believe in democracy, said Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir today.

"I have repeatedly said that Awami League has a problem, it is its character. They don't believe in democracy," he said while speaking as the chief guest at the inauguration of women's leadership development training program organised by the BNP on Tuesday (11 July). 

Mirza Fakhrul said, "Since 1947 Pakistan then Bangladesh, the practice of democracy has repeatedly failed in this country. We fought in 1971 to establish democracy. The democratic practice was demolished by Awami League. That is clear. They made one law after another to stay in power while the people turned their backs on them."

"They (Awami League) believe in dictatorship. There is no one else like them. In 1974, they banned all parties except one. They shut down the media. Human rights were taken away," he added. 

"If we don't have democracy in our mind then none of us can establish democracy. It is a matter of mindset. In this case, we have to be tolerant. Everyone should be given the freedom to express their opinion. Unfortunately for us as a nation, there is no democracy in this country now. Thus, the democratic rights of all the political parties in this country have been destroyed," he further said. 

Bangladesh / Top News

Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir / Awami League / Bangladesh / BNP / Bangladesh National Election

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Andreas Kluth/Columnist . Illustration: TBS

Europe wasn't built for our era of hard power and war

5h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Anatomy of 'Khela Hobe': When a political slogan becomes a cross-cultural phenomenon

5h | Panorama
Gym equipment installed in Dhaka North’s parks are not fit for those looking for a proper workout where as gyms under Dhaka South have worn-out equipment and unfavourable environment. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Are Dhaka's public gyms serving the public?

8h | Panorama
The architecture seamlessly merges with ongoing artistic endeavours, capturing a myriad of poignant memories. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Where art resides: The house of sculptor Alak Roy

23h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Sirajganj's traditional ‘Solop er Ghol’ has entered the century

Sirajganj's traditional ‘Solop er Ghol’ has entered the century

45m | TBS Stories
US cluster bomb decision sparks controversy

US cluster bomb decision sparks controversy

21h | TBS World
Langra and Ashwina mangoes are now Bangladesh's own products

Langra and Ashwina mangoes are now Bangladesh's own products

1d | TBS Stories
Why Nike’e Air Jordans are so expensive?

Why Nike’e Air Jordans are so expensive?

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
President-elect Joe Biden speaks Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. AP Photo
Coronavirus chronicle

With cases soaring, Biden to announce Covid-19 task force

3
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

4
Mother Club started in 1983 and for the last 40 years, more than 20,000 girls and women have learnt swimming in this club. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Mother Club:  A 40-year-old swimming pool tucked away in a corner of Moghbazar

5
Shafiqul Alam.
Thoughts

Fossil fuel subsidy removal imperative

6
Democratic US presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a campaign stop in Los Angeles, California, US, March 4, 2020/ Reuters
US Election 2020

I will be a President for all Americans, Biden says after winning presidency