It is not in Awami League's character to believe in democracy: Mirza Fakhrul

It is not in Awami League's character to believe in democracy, said Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir today.

"I have repeatedly said that Awami League has a problem, it is its character. They don't believe in democracy," he said while speaking as the chief guest at the inauguration of women's leadership development training program organised by the BNP on Tuesday (11 July).

Mirza Fakhrul said, "Since 1947 Pakistan then Bangladesh, the practice of democracy has repeatedly failed in this country. We fought in 1971 to establish democracy. The democratic practice was demolished by Awami League. That is clear. They made one law after another to stay in power while the people turned their backs on them."

"They (Awami League) believe in dictatorship. There is no one else like them. In 1974, they banned all parties except one. They shut down the media. Human rights were taken away," he added.

"If we don't have democracy in our mind then none of us can establish democracy. It is a matter of mindset. In this case, we have to be tolerant. Everyone should be given the freedom to express their opinion. Unfortunately for us as a nation, there is no democracy in this country now. Thus, the democratic rights of all the political parties in this country have been destroyed," he further said.