It is absolutely impossible for India to help this government stay in power: BNP

Politics

TBS Report
19 August, 2022, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 19 August, 2022, 08:44 pm

BNP Standing Committee member Gayeshwar Chandra Roy said that it is highly unlikely that India will be able to sustain the current government in power.

Reacting to Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen's statement requesting India to sustain Sheikh Hasina's government in power, the BNP leader said that keeping Awami League in power is far-fetched, even if the party is auctioned, no one will want to buy it.

Gayeshwar was speaking at a discussion titled "Bangladesh in power-fuel crisis, uncontrolled commodity prices", organised by Bangladesh Youth Forum at the National Press Club on Friday – the day after the foreign minister's hotly-debated speech.

Gayeshwar said, "If we don't partake in elections, who will keep this government?" India? Quite impossible."

He said, "The price of everything in the country has increased. Only the price of Awami League has decreased. The price of Awami League is decreasing by the day. If the current Awami League is auctioned, no one will want to buy it.

The BNP leader said, "The government is claiming that we are plotting conspiracies. Toppling this government is not a conspiracy, it is the moral responsibility of the people of the country."

Gayeshwar remarked that the people will take the political decisions. "People struggle to change the regime when they realise they are being exploited".

Claiming that the people of the country have no rights during the rule of the Awami League, Gayeshwar said, "They have no relationship with democracy. They don't believe in democracy, they don't believe in the rule of law, they don't believe in freedom of expression."

Gayeshwar said, "Finance minister has made laws to bring back illegal money abroad. I have never heard that money can be brought by law. It is only possible to bring money back if the country's banks, government want."

