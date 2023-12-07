Issue of seat sharing did not come up during meeting with Jatiya Party: Quader

"We had a meeting with the Jatiya Party. The main issue was to make the election free and fair," AL General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader said today

File photo of Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader. Photo: Collected
The issue of seat sharing in the upcoming 12th Jatiya Sangsad (JS) elections did not come up during Awami League's (AL) meeting with Jatiya Party (JaPa) last evening, AL General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader said today.

"We feel the urge to strengthen our cooperation and relations with the existing political parties. Due to this, 14 parties have met. We had a meeting with the Jatiya Party. The main issue was to make the election free and fair," he said in response to questions from journalists at a press conference held at the political office of the Awami League president in Dhanmondi on Thursday (7 December).

"The issue of seat sharing under the alliance did not come up in the meeting with the Jatiya Party," Quader added.

He added: "There needs to be coordination between the parties participating in the election, there needs to be unity. We are committed to making the elections peaceful and free. We do politics, we have had political discussions."

Obaidul Quader led the AL delegation at the meeting held at a hotel in the capital's Ghulshan area on Wednesday (6 December). AL presidium member Jahangir Kabir Nanak and joint general secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim were also present at the meeting.

Jatiya Party reassured about fair polls after discussion with Awami League: Chunnu

From JaPa, two leaders including the party's general secretary Mujibul Haque Chunnu participated.

Responding to journalists' journalists questions about US sanctions, Obaidul Quader, said, "The US cannot give a unilateral decision even if it wants to. The US has friends in South Asia but they do not agree to make any unilateral decision regarding Bangladesh."

A covered van carrying chickens was burnt in Sirajganj on Wednesday night, referring to that incident, Quader said, "Now even the chickens are their [BNP] enemies. Chicks are also their target."

Commenting that the BNP is getting desperate to disrupt the elections, the AL leader said, "The closer the election day gets, the more desperate they will become."

However, he said that BNP would not be able to thwart the election in any way.

Awami League presidium member Jahangir Kabir Nanak, joint general secretary Mahbubul Alam Hanif, AFM Bahauddin Nasim and other central leaders were present at this time.

