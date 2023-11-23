Islami Oikya Jote announces to participate in next election

Politics

TBS Report
23 November, 2023, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 23 November, 2023, 04:35 pm

Related News

Islami Oikya Jote announces to participate in next election

"No matter how fair the election is, it will not be competitive if the BNP does not take part. There is no strong rival symbol against the symbol of the Awami League except the symbol of the BNP," said Misbahur Rahman Chowdhury.

TBS Report
23 November, 2023, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 23 November, 2023, 04:35 pm
Bangladesh Islami Oikkyo Jote announced to take part in the next election at a press conference the National Press Club on Thursday (23 November). Photo: Jahir Rayhan
Bangladesh Islami Oikkyo Jote announced to take part in the next election at a press conference the National Press Club on Thursday (23 November). Photo: Jahir Rayhan

Bangladesh Islami Oikya Jote has announced its participation in the 12th national election, scheduled for 7 January, party Chairman Misbahur Rahman Chowdhury said on Thursday.

The announcement was made during a press conference at the National Press Club on Thursday (23 November).

As a member of the AL-led 14-party alliance, Islami Oikya Jote will run in the election using symbols from friendly political parties, as the party is yet to be registered with the Election Commission, added Misbahur Rahman.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

He said the party plans to field candidates in 40-45 seats for the next election, with himself contesting in Dhaka 5 constituency. However, the party has not yet chosen an election symbol.

In a call to the Prime Minister, Misbahur Rahman urged the arrangement of a dialogue with all political parties, emphasising that the election wouldn't be competitive if the BNP does not participate.

He said, "No matter how fair the election is, it will not be competitive if the BNP does not take part. There is no strong rival symbol against the symbol of the Awami League except the symbol of the BNP."

He also added that the date of the election should be deferred as much as possible in line with the constitution.

Despite being a member of the 14-party alliance, Islami Oikya Jote does not hesitate to criticise the government.

"There needs to be a balance of power. Whoever goes to the election under the leadership of the Awami League, the election will be lopsided. But the election should be held to continue the process of democracy. Go to the election and speak from the field," Misbahur Rahman added.

Bangladesh / Top News

Islami Oikya Jote / Bangladesh National Election

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Otters assist fishermen by driving fish out from under aquatic plants, allowing the fishermen to easily catch them in nets. Photo: Shaharin Amin Shupty

Otter fishing: A centuries-old tradition survives in a Bangladeshi village

9h | Panorama
The fate of Westerners who speak up for Palestine. TBS Infographics.

Jobs lost, voices censored: The fate of Westerners who speak up for Palestine

9h | Panorama
5th grader Ahona Rida Zahra wants to become a vet and pursue her passion for trekking. PHOTO: COURTESY

Ahona: The 10-year-old girl who made it to the Annapurna Base camp

1d | Pursuit
Bangladeshi youth is increasingly embracing entrepreneurship, driven by a desire to become self-made individuals. In the photo, young entrepreneurs are receiving the Joy Bangla Award 2022. PHOTO: COURTESY

What does it take to be a young entrepreneur? Learning from BRAC’s entrepreneurship programme

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

How much impact will the Xi-Biden meeting have on trade?

How much impact will the Xi-Biden meeting have on trade?

3h | TBS World
MasterCard gets permission for Chinese currency transactions

MasterCard gets permission for Chinese currency transactions

5h | TBS Economy
Third straight loss of disoriented Brazil

Third straight loss of disoriented Brazil

19h | TBS SPORTS
Be careful before giving your child a Facebook-TikTok account

Be careful before giving your child a Facebook-TikTok account

21h | Tech Talk