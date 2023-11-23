Islami Oikya Jote announces to participate in next election

Bangladesh Islami Oikkyo Jote announced to take part in the next election at a press conference the National Press Club on Thursday (23 November). Photo: Jahir Rayhan

Bangladesh Islami Oikya Jote has announced its participation in the 12th national election, scheduled for 7 January, party Chairman Misbahur Rahman Chowdhury said on Thursday.

The announcement was made during a press conference at the National Press Club on Thursday (23 November).

As a member of the AL-led 14-party alliance, Islami Oikya Jote will run in the election using symbols from friendly political parties, as the party is yet to be registered with the Election Commission, added Misbahur Rahman.

He said the party plans to field candidates in 40-45 seats for the next election, with himself contesting in Dhaka 5 constituency. However, the party has not yet chosen an election symbol.

In a call to the Prime Minister, Misbahur Rahman urged the arrangement of a dialogue with all political parties, emphasising that the election wouldn't be competitive if the BNP does not participate.

He said, "No matter how fair the election is, it will not be competitive if the BNP does not take part. There is no strong rival symbol against the symbol of the Awami League except the symbol of the BNP."

He also added that the date of the election should be deferred as much as possible in line with the constitution.

Despite being a member of the 14-party alliance, Islami Oikya Jote does not hesitate to criticise the government.

"There needs to be a balance of power. Whoever goes to the election under the leadership of the Awami League, the election will be lopsided. But the election should be held to continue the process of democracy. Go to the election and speak from the field," Misbahur Rahman added.