Islami Andolon labels upcoming polls an ‘Awami Tournament’, rejected by opposition

TBS Report
02 December, 2023, 11:05 am
Last modified: 02 December, 2023, 11:10 am

“People of the country will not tolerate the Awami League orchestrated election with the AL-tamed commission,” Islami Andolon Assistant General Secretary Maulana Mohammad Imtiaz Alam said

Islami Andolon labels upcoming polls an ‘Awami Tournament’, rejected by opposition

Islami Andolon Bangladesh has rejected the upcoming national election scheduled for 7 January and termed it the "Awami Tournament". 

During the monthly meeting of the party held on Friday (1 December), its Assistant General Secretary Maulana Mohammad Imtiaz Alam also demanded an election under a "national government."

The term "National Government" is used normally to refer to a coalition of some or all major political parties.

"The chief election commissioner's announced 'Awami Tournament' has been rejected by the opposition players," Imtiaz Alam said.

Urging the government to transfer power to a national government, he said, "People of Bangladesh will not allow any election under the Awami League-controlled Election Commission."

He also suggested accepting the "advice of friendly nations for the welfare of the masses."

"People of the country will not tolerate the Awami League orchestrated election with the AL-tamed commission," Imtiaz said while warning against creating a new crisis in the country's economic situation.

"Without a functioning national government and inclusive elections, the public won't support using the country's funds for an election," he added.

