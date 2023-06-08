Islami Andolon candidate in Barishal declares election manifesto focusing safe food, drinking water and improved lifestyle

TBS Report
08 June, 2023, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 08 June, 2023, 03:21 pm

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Islami Andolon nominated candidate in Barishal has declared his election manifesto focusing safe foods, drinking water, poverty alleviation, and improved life style along with reducing holding tax.

The candidate of the party Faizul Karim announced the 17-point manifesto on Thursday noon at South King Restaurant in the city.

"The city people are suffering due to adulterated food and drinking water and we want to eradicate the problem by taking necessary measures. We want to make the city beggar free which is possible by improving the lifestyle of the poor and low income people," said Faizul Karim.

He has put emphasis on creating job opportunities through making the city favourable for business and industry.

The manifesto mentions that a separate female market would be set up and work opportunities would be created for women so that they can earn and buy their necessary goods safely.

The manifesto also mentions that Faizul Karim would spread religious education in mosques, temples and churches for all religious people. He also said, he would introduce free medical facilities for the city people and take extra care to ensure cleanliness in Sher-E–Bangla Medical College hospital and Barishal sadar hospital.

For the jobless youth he would offer different types of technical education including computer training, outsourcing, driving etc. free so that the youth can earn their livelihood and to support the auto and cng drivers he would exempt them from the city corporation tax, says the manifesto.

The Islami Andolon party would make the city free from drugs, terrorists, extortion, grabbers for ensuring the safety and security of city dwellers.

For the cleanness of the city the cleaners would collect the wastes from doors to doors regularly and manage it with modern technology to keep the environment free from any pollution.

He would form an advisory committee with the experienced and experts citizen who can play a vital role to take any important decision in the city corporation.

In his manifesto he also mentioned that he would preserve the local culture and tradition, sports and special facilities for the children's mental development giving them favourable atmosphere.

