Islami Andolan rejects Barishal-Khulna results, announces boycotting Sylhet-Rajshahi polls

Islami Andolan Bangladesh has said the party will reject the results of the Barishal and Khulna city corporation elections alleging irregularities.

Besides, the party has announced to boycott the Rajshahi and Sylhet city polls slated for 21 June and announced a nationwide protest on Friday.

Party chief Mufti Syed Muhammad Rezaul Karim made the disclosure at a press conference at the party office in Barishal this evening.

He also announced the nationwide protest against the alleged irregularities in the elections and demanded the resignation of the chief election commissioner, reports Prothom Alo.

Murshid Alam Faruqi, the mayoral candidate of Islami Andolan Bangladesh, also alleged that there was no level playing field during the polls.

He said, "We participated in the election under this government because the Election Commission promised fair, free and impartial elections. But since the start of the Barisfal and Khulna city elections, there have been incidents like kicking out our agents from the centre and attacking candidates. It has been clearly proven that this Election Commission does not want to conduct fair elections."

He further said, "In Rajshahi, obstacles were created in various ways in our campaign and mass communication. Despite our repeated complaints, the commission did not take our complaints into account. Therefore, as there is no level playing field, and so we boycotted the upcoming Rajshahi city elections."