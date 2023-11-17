Islami Andolan protests election schedule, announces rally on Saturday

Islami Andolan Bangladesh holds a rally at the North Gate of Baitul Mukarram Mosque in the capital on Friday. Photo: Courtesy

Islami Andolan Bangladesh will stage a demonstration at Baitul Mukarram North Gate at 3 pm on Saturday to express their opposition to the election schedule.

The announcement was made by Principal Maulana Syed Mosaddeq Billah Al-Madani, a presidium member of Islami Andolan Bangladesh, during an ongoing critical political situation review meeting at the office in Paltana on Friday (17 November).

Maulana Syed Mosaddeq Billah criticised the Election Commission, accusing it of pushing forward the agenda of Awami League's power renewal.

He said, "The Election Commission is implementing the party agenda by announcing the so-called schedule in a hurry without creating an environment for the election."

He went on to allege that the Awami League is orchestrating a carefully planned strategy to secure the power again, ignoring the opinion of nearly 120 crore voters.

Maulana Syed Mosaddeq Billah suggested an alternative, saying, "Announce Sheikh Hasina as the prime minister for life instead of spending crores of taka in a farcical election. You can amend the constitution for that."

The rally announcement was accompanied by a list of attendees, including Secretary General Principal Hafez Maulana Yunus Ahmad, Presidium Member Professor Ashraf Ali Akon, Joint Secretary General Maulana Gazi Ataur Rahman, Assistant Secretary General Maulana Muhammad Imtiaz Alam, and others.

Earlier, the party held a protest rally at Baitul Mukarram North Gate after jummah prayer on Friday demanding the cancellation of the polls schedule.