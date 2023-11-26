Islami Andolan to hold talks with parties against polls schedule

The Islami Andolan Bangladesh (IAB) has said it will hold dialogue with the political parties those rejected the Election Commission (EC) schedule for the 12th national parliamentary elections and are in movement demanding the elections under a polls-time national government.

"We will not participate in the elections unless it takes place under a non-party government. We will hold a dialogue with the protesting parties on 28 November," Ahmed Abdul Qayyum, central publicity and dawah secretary of Islami Andolan Bangladesh, told The Business Standard on Sunday.

Qayyum said that letters have already been sent to Bangladesh Khelafat Majlish (Rickshaw), Khelafat Majlish (wall clock), Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Bangladesh, among other parties, inviting them to attend the dialogue.

"We hope that the protesting opposition parties will participate in our dialogue and discuss with us," he added.

The IAB central leader further said that the party's next course of action will be determined based on the consultation at the dialogue, scheduled for 10am on 28 November at the Nasrul Hamid Auditorium of Dhaka Reporters Unity.

Academicians, journalists and representatives of various professions have also been invited to attend the dialogue, said Qayyum.

Additionally, in a statement sent to the media on Sunday, Islami Andolan Bangladesh Ameer Syed Mohammad Rezaul Karim said that the national dialogue scheduled for 28 November will play an important role to find a way out of the current political crisis created in the country centring the 12th national parliamentary elections.

Jamiat Ulema relieves Shahinur Pasha of party posts

The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Bangladesh has relieved Maulana Shahinur Pasha Chowdhury of all party posts, including as a central vice-president, for undermining the party's principles.

Shahinur Pasha was among the leaders of nine Islamic parties who met with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her Ganabhaban residence on Thursday night.

"All his posts have been suspended. It's not just about meeting [with PM], there's more to it," Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam's Secretary General Maolana Monjurul Islam Effendi told TBS.

Earlier, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam announced the suspension of Shahinur Pasha Chowdhury's party posts in a press release on Friday.

"Since the principles and image of the party are being undermined by his behavior against the party discipline, he has been suspended from all positions in the party, including his primary membership," says the release.