Islami Andolan demands resignation of CEC; serves legal notice seeking Tk500 crore

The Islami Andolan Bangladesh (IAB) has issued a legal notice demanding compensation of Tk500 crore, denouncing Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal's recent remarks about the attack on Mufti Syed Muhammad Faizul Karim during the Barishal city polls as "irresponsible and offensive."

The notice was served to the CEC by Advocate Mohammad Abdul Baset on behalf of Mufti Faizul Karim on Thursday (22 June).

Highlighting Mufti Faizul Karim's role as a religious, spiritual, and political figure in the country, the notice underscored his significant local as well as international following.

It further criticised the CEC's remarks in response to journalists' inquiries about the premeditated assault on Faizul Karim, intended to prevent vote manipulation, deeming them irresponsible, baseless, offensive, inhumane, illegal, and unethical.

The notice argued that these statements had inflicted irreparable physical, mental, social, and political harm upon Mufti Faizul Karim, making the CEC liable for the ensuing consequences. Additionally, it asserted that his reputation and dignity had endured immeasurable harm, estimating the losses at Tk500 crore.

The notice stipulated a seven-day ultimatum for Awal to retract the "derogatory, offensive, and immoral" remarks, issue a public apology through national print and electronic media outlets, and tender his resignation from the CEC position accompanied by a compensation payment of Tk500 crore.

Failure to comply with these demands would result in IAB pursuing all necessary legal avenues available under the country's existing laws, the legal notice furthered.