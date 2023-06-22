Islami Andolan demands resignation of CEC; serves legal notice seeking Tk500 crore

Politics

TBS Report
22 June, 2023, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 22 June, 2023, 03:36 pm

Related News

Islami Andolan demands resignation of CEC; serves legal notice seeking Tk500 crore

TBS Report
22 June, 2023, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 22 June, 2023, 03:36 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The Islami Andolan Bangladesh (IAB) has issued a legal notice demanding compensation of Tk500 crore, denouncing Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal's recent remarks about the attack on Mufti Syed Muhammad Faizul Karim during the Barishal city polls as "irresponsible and offensive." 

The notice was served to the CEC by Advocate Mohammad Abdul Baset on behalf of Mufti Faizul Karim on Thursday (22 June).

Highlighting Mufti Faizul Karim's role as a religious, spiritual, and political figure in the country, the notice underscored his significant local as well as international following.

‘Attack’ on Mufti Faizul proves fair polls not possible under AL govt: Fakhrul

It further criticised the CEC's remarks in response to journalists' inquiries about the premeditated assault on Faizul Karim, intended to prevent vote manipulation, deeming them irresponsible, baseless, offensive, inhumane, illegal, and unethical. 

The notice argued that these statements had inflicted irreparable physical, mental, social, and political harm upon Mufti Faizul Karim, making the CEC liable for the ensuing consequences. Additionally, it asserted that his reputation and dignity had endured immeasurable harm, estimating the losses at Tk500 crore.

The notice stipulated a seven-day ultimatum for Awal to retract the "derogatory, offensive, and immoral" remarks, issue a public apology through national print and electronic media outlets, and tender his resignation from the CEC position accompanied by a compensation payment of Tk500 crore. 

Failure to comply with these demands would result in IAB pursuing all necessary legal avenues available under the country's existing laws, the legal notice furthered.

Bangladesh / Top News

Islami Andolan Bangladesh / CEC Kazi Habibul Awal / Mufti Syed Muhammad Faizul Karim

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sketch: TBS

Asset reconstruction companies necessary to address NPLs

1h | Panorama
The binturong is a completely harmless animal. Photo taken at Lawachara National Park. Photo: Mohammed Mostafa Feeroz

Marvellous and mysterious: The binturongs of Bangladesh

2h | Earth
Bahamoni, Minoti and Oporna visited Italy in 2019. Photo: Courtesy

Munda girls, an Italian priest and their fight against early marriages

4h | Panorama
The recent deaths of Mahbuba Akter Akhi and her baby at Dhaka’s Central Hospital came as no surprise for people who are aware of the state of the healthcare industry in Bangladesh. PHOTO: SHOVY ZIBRAN

From neglect to overreaction: Why it's so hard to get justice for medical negligence

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Rescuers race against time tor missing Titan

Rescuers race against time tor missing Titan

20h | TBS World
Introduction of Foreign Transactions in Taka

Introduction of Foreign Transactions in Taka

19h | TBS Economy
Operation in search of bill defaulters and illegal gas lines

Operation in search of bill defaulters and illegal gas lines

23h | TBS Stories
Stratoplane will now fly on Stratosphere

Stratoplane will now fly on Stratosphere

6h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

3
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Unemployed, in debt and expired work permit, this Bangladeshi youth built a US company through his Twitter feed

4
Bangladesh joining BRICS. What now?
Economy

Bangladesh joining BRICS. What now?

5
BB to launch taka-rupee-based debit card in September
Banking

BB to launch taka-rupee-based debit card in September

6
Bangladesh Bank approves Digital Bank guideline
Banking

Bangladesh Bank approves Digital Bank guideline