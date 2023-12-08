Islami Andolan Bangladesh brings out procession demanding cancellation of JS polls schedule

TBS Report
08 December, 2023, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 08 December, 2023, 03:10 pm

The party activists brought out procession after the Jummah prayers on 8 December. Photo: TBS
Islami Andolan Bangladesh brought out a protest march today after demanding the cancellation of the announced schedule for the upcoming 12th Jatiya Sangsad (JS) polls and the release of opposition activists 

The protest march and rally took place from the north gate of Baitul Makaram after Jummah prayers on Friday (8 December).

"We don't want to see elections like that of 2014 and 2018, the announced schedule must be cancelled. If the government doesn't listen, there will be bloodshed in the country, there will be fights, there will be civil war in the country. We are ready to give our blood," Islami Andolan Bangladesh Presidium member Mosaddek Billah Madani said.

"Islami Andolan Bangladesh will resist the elections scheduled for 7 January with blood," said the party's presidium member Professor Mahbubur Rahman.

