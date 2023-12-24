IRI, NDI technical assessment team arrives in Bangladesh ahead of polls

Politics

TBS Report
24 December, 2023, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 24 December, 2023, 10:26 pm

Related News

IRI, NDI technical assessment team arrives in Bangladesh ahead of polls

They will stay in Bangladesh for six to eight weeks

TBS Report
24 December, 2023, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 24 December, 2023, 10:26 pm
IRI, NDI technical assessment team arrives in Bangladesh ahead of polls

The National Democratic Institute (NDI) and International Republican Institute (IRI) joint team arrived in Bangladesh last week to conduct a limited technical assessment of the polls environment.

The team includes five long-term analysts, who have received accreditation from the Election Commission and will stay in Bangladesh for six to eight weeks, reports the IRI.

The team will assess different types of election violence, including inter and intra-party violence, violence targeting women and other marginalised groups, and online harassment and threats, as well as the role of state institutions in addressing these types of violence, in order to evaluate the drivers and implications of election violence during the election cycle, said the IRI on Saturday (23 December).

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

After concluding the electoral process, the IRI and NDI will present a technical assessment report on electoral violence along with constructive recommendations to reduce violence in future elections.

The deployment follows a joint pre-election assessment mission (PEAM) that NDI and IRI conducted from 8 to 11 October. 

The observations from the PEAM informed the structure and scope of the technical assessment, which is being conducted in accordance with the laws of Bangladesh and consistent with the Declaration of Principles for International Election Observation, which was endorsed in 2005 at the United Nations.

Meanwhile, MoFA Spokesperson Seheli Sabrin in a weekly briefing on Thursday said nine countries have confirmed to observe the 12th national elections scheduled for January 7.

India, Sri Lanka, China, Russia, Japan, Uzbekistan, Mauritius, Georgia and Palestine are sending observers, she said.

On the other hand, the OIC, Commonwealth and the Arab Parliament will also observe the elections, she mentioned.

A four-member EU expert panel is already in Dhaka to observe the election.

Top News

JS polls / Election Observers

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Last week, a visit to the party&#039;s central office in Dhaka to meet party leaders was in vain. The empty office is located in an alley near the Science Lab. Photo: Noor A Alam

A wobbly stroll with a 'stick': Sanskritic Muktijot’s entry in 2024 election

14h | Panorama
All the stalls, selling T-shirts and pins with fun and quirky messages and designs, were owned and managed by the artists — most of them young professionals and a few of them students. Photos: Courtesy

Stall stories: Art, entrepreneurship and community building

1d | Panorama
The makeup scene has evolved from Tibet Snow and powder to the current era of foundation, concealer, primer, and vibrant eye makeup, with colourful touches of kohl, mascara, and eyeliner. Photo: Studio Ombre

From Tibet Snow to primer - The transformation of bridal makeover

2d | Mode
There aren&#039;t many such guest houses available in the capital. Many families who travel to Dhaka from across the country are bound to stay at cheap residential hotels — which are not necessarily close to hospitals. Photo: TBS

Rogi Nibas: Where hotel guests are patients from outside the city

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The joy of Christmas is overshadowed by sadness in the Birthplace of Jesus

The joy of Christmas is overshadowed by sadness in the Birthplace of Jesus

24m | Multimedia
The Uniform Man

The Uniform Man

2h | Multimedia
Negative football-related incidents to recall in 2023

Negative football-related incidents to recall in 2023

1h | Multimedia
Does Musk want to invest in education to cover the debate?

Does Musk want to invest in education to cover the debate?

3h | Multimedia