Iqbal’s arrest in Cumilla incident fabricated: Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said Iqbal's arrest in Cumilla over a "reported demeaning of Quran" was premeditated and fabricated by the government to divert attention from other burning issues in the country.

Mirza Fakhrul made the statement at a press conference organised by BNP at Naya Paltan in the capital on Wednesday morning.

Mirza Fakhrul said, "The Awami League is battering communal harmony by creating a divide among communities to stay in power."

He said cases were being filed against BNP leaders and activists to cover up the real culprits and to keep BNP leaders away from the election field.

Mirza Fakhrul also alleged that the ruling party instigated every communal tension that took place recently.

BNP standing committee members Mirza Abbas and Gayeshwar Chandra Roy, Vice Chairman Nitai Roy Chowdhury, Chairperson's Advisers Amanullah Aman and Abdus Salam and Joint Secretary General Khairul Kabir Khokon were also present at the press conference.