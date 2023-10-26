Invitation to Global Gateway Forum demonstrates world leaders are with Sheikh Hasina: Info Minister

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina being invited to the Global Gateway Forum in Brussels, two months before the general election, demonstrates that world leaders stand with her, Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud said on Thursday.

The minister made the remarks while talking to reporters on the sidelines of the Global Gateway Forum conference in Brussels, Belgium on Wednesday afternoon, local time.

"Leaders of different countries and global organisations have appreciated the development and progress of Bangladesh under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in every meeting," said Hasan Mahmud, also the joint general secretary of Awami League.

"Sheikh Hasina was the focus of the plenary session of the Global Gateway Forum. The international media has also repeatedly reached out to the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina," Hasan told reporters.

The information minister said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina gave the "most touching and thematic speech" at the plenary session.

Referring to the significance of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina being invited to the global event two months ahead of the national election, the info minister said, "This invitation is a testimony to the fact that world leaders are with the prime minister."

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen and PM's Principal Secretary Tofazzal Hossain Miah were present during the press briefing.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is currently attending the Global Gateway Forum, organised by the European Commission in Brussels, along with other heads of states and governments and representatives of the private sector, civil society, finance institutions and international organisations from the European Union and around the world.