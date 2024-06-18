Investigation to be launched if ex-DMP chief Asaduzzaman involved in corruption: Quader

An investigation will be launched if former DMP Commissioner Asaduzzaman Mia is involved in corruption, Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader said today (18 June).

Mentioning that the government does not want to bother anyone without any reason, he said, "There is no such allegation against former DMP Commissioner Asaduzzaman Mia. But if he is involved in corruption, an investigation will be conducted against him."

Speaking at a press conference on contemporary issues at the AL President's office in Dhanmondi, Quader said, "Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has declared 'zero tolerance' against corruption, and the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has full freedom."



He stated that no matter how powerful they are, if anyone is involved in corruption, the ACC will conduct investigations against them.



The AL general secretary said the government has taken steps against all corrupt people.



Sharply criticising some comments made by BNP leaders, Quader said they criticised the government and spread falsehood on the holy Eid day.



About 1.4 crore animals were sacrificed even during the ongoing global recession, he said.



About the premier's upcoming visit to New Delhi, the minister said bilateral discussions will be held on different issues with her Indian counterpart.

