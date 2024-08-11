Interim govt not permanent, formed for a short period: Finance adviser

Politics

TBS Report
11 August, 2024, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 11 August, 2024, 06:40 pm

Related News

Interim govt not permanent, formed for a short period: Finance adviser

Our term has not been decided yet. Our term will be fixed after reform talks begin,” the advisor stated.

TBS Report
11 August, 2024, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 11 August, 2024, 06:40 pm
Salehuddin Ahmed. Sketch: TBS
Salehuddin Ahmed. Sketch: TBS

The interim government has not been formed to stay in power permanently but for a short period of time, Finance Adviser Salehuddin Ahmed said today (11 August).

"We have not come with a permanent arrangement. We came for a short time," he said at a views exchange meeting at the Bangladesh Secretariat.

"We may start reforms, but those have to be implemented in the long term. Our term has not been decided yet. Our term will be fixed after reform talks begin," the adviser stated.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Chairman of National Board of Revenue Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem, Finance Secretary Dr Md Khairuzzaman Mozumder, and Financial Institution Division Secretary Md Abdur Rahim Khan were present at the meeting.

Speaking about former Bangladesh Bank Abdur Rouf Talukder, who resigned Friday, the finance adviser said, "I have talked a lot about Bangladesh Bank. The governor would only say that he had done them all. If you say 10 words, you will implement at least two. We also understand something! Even a few days ago, I spoke about an issue. The governor had said 'I have done it'."

Bangladesh / Top News

Finance Advisor Salehuddin Ahmed / Bangladesh / interim govt

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In 1997, Toyota launched the Prius as the first mass-produced vehicle with a hybrid powertrain. A couple of years later in 1999, Honda revealed their take on making a hybrid vehicle– the Insight. PHOTO: Collected

Honda Insight vs Toyota Prius: Finding out which hybrid reigns supreme

1h | Wheels
Photo: TBS

Teaching us a lesson by shutting down elevated expressways and metro

5h | Features
Students controlling the traffic. Photo: Nayem Ali

Three days on the streets of Dhaka

8h | Features
These chhatras (students) showed their courage to overthrow a regime infamous for authoritarianism, corruption, nepotism and politicisation of every institution. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

What is the future of the new generation who built their present?

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Demos in Sylhet condemn attacks on Hindus

Demos in Sylhet condemn attacks on Hindus

25m | Videos
Student caught with gun while leaving CU hall

Student caught with gun while leaving CU hall

45m | Videos
What the finance advisor said about the appointment of governor, BSEC and NBR chairman

What the finance advisor said about the appointment of governor, BSEC and NBR chairman

1h | Videos
Sheikh Hasina's resignation: Will such a situation happen in India?

Sheikh Hasina's resignation: Will such a situation happen in India?

1h | Videos