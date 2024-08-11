Interim govt not permanent, formed for a short period: Finance adviser

The interim government has not been formed to stay in power permanently but for a short period of time, Finance Adviser Salehuddin Ahmed said today (11 August).

"We have not come with a permanent arrangement. We came for a short time," he said at a views exchange meeting at the Bangladesh Secretariat.

"We may start reforms, but those have to be implemented in the long term. Our term has not been decided yet. Our term will be fixed after reform talks begin," the adviser stated.

Chairman of National Board of Revenue Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem, Finance Secretary Dr Md Khairuzzaman Mozumder, and Financial Institution Division Secretary Md Abdur Rahim Khan were present at the meeting.

Speaking about former Bangladesh Bank Abdur Rouf Talukder, who resigned Friday, the finance adviser said, "I have talked a lot about Bangladesh Bank. The governor would only say that he had done them all. If you say 10 words, you will implement at least two. We also understand something! Even a few days ago, I spoke about an issue. The governor had said 'I have done it'."