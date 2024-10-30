Interim govt has no political agenda, says Mirza Fakhrul expressing faith

Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir speaks at a meeting organised on the occasion of 17 years of establishment of National People’s Party at Dhaka Reporters Unity on 30 October 2024. Photo: TBS

Expressing faith in the interim government, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said, "We believe that the interim government has no other political agenda."

Speaking at a discussion meeting organised on the occasion of 17 years of establishment of National People's Party at Dhaka Reporters Unity today (30 October), he also heaped praise on the chief adviser.

"The chief adviser of this government is respected all over the world. He [Yunus] himself said he has no political aspirations; he is only fulfilling the duties you have entrusted upon him," he said.

Calling upon Dr Yunus he said, "The people of this country have given you respect and want to continue to do so. Try to ensure you do not lose that position [of respect]."

At one point of his speech Mirza Fakhrul paid tribute to the martyrs who fought against the Fascist Awami League.

Commenting that Awami League is a terrorist group, he said, they are militants, terrorists.

"Usually one cannot win by fighting fascism with bare hands, but this time the young students of this country have proved it possible by removing fascism."

Expressing hope for the interim government, he said, "They will arrange an acceptable election in due time. People can vote in that election. A new parliament can be formed. This is our hope. This is what the people want.

"It has not yet even been three months; we know it's a very short time. Democracy was killed slowly in the last 15-16 years. Awami League laundered $17 billion. They have destroyed the economy and taken it to a state from where it has not been possible to recover yet," he added.

Regarding the interim government's initiative to form a search committee for the formation of an Election Commission, Mirza Fakhrul said there was an expectation they would consult the political parties before forming the search committee. However, it is not a major issue, he added.