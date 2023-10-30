Intelligence reports indicate overall situation in the country is peaceful: EC secretary

According to the reports of law enforcement and intelligence agencies, the overall situation in the country is peaceful, Election Commission (EC) Secretary Jahangir Alam said today.

"A major political party has announced blockades again after the strike. In this regard, law enforcement and intelligence agencies have informed the Election Commission of their observations. If any situation arises, a decision will be taken accordingly," he said while talking to the media after a meeting with the heads of law enforcement and intelligence agencies at the Election Commission office on Monday (30 October).

"The meeting discussed how to ensure peace and order before, during and after the election; in what manner the law enforcement officers will perform their duties, and to ensure the security of the election-related offices and organisations," he added.

In response to a question, he said, "According to the report given by the heads of intelligence agencies to the Election Commission, there are no major obstacles so far. However, after yesterday's hartal, the law and order forces are taking precautions as the BNP has again called for a three-day blockade."

"The chiefs of different forces highlighted their capabilities in the light of past experience. They presented in the meeting how they would fulfil their responsibility if they were given election duties. The Election Commission heard their statements and gave some instructions," Jahangir Alam said.

He said the Election Commission has been assured that the law enforcement forces will perform their duties properly in the light of the instructions.

They will also immediately inform the commission if any situation arises during the election, he further said adding the Election Commission will sit with them and decide the next strategy.

"No decision has been taken yet on whether the ballot papers will be sent to the center on the night before the polls or on the morning of the polls," he said.

"There is a lot of time. There will be more meetings about this. Later this decision will be taken depending on the law and order situation," the EC secretary said.

Regarding the schedule, he said, "The schedule will be announced anytime in the first half of November."