India's message to US on Bangladesh not an interference: Quader

TBS Report
19 August, 2023, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 19 August, 2023, 04:29 pm

India's message to US on Bangladesh not an interference: Quader

He questioned, "Those who claim India has intervened [by sending message to the US] then what happened in 1971?"

TBS Report
19 August, 2023, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 19 August, 2023, 04:29 pm
Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader. Photo: TBS
Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader. Photo: TBS

Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader has said India's message to the United States regarding Bangladesh should not be perceived as interference in the country's internal matters.

"Both India and the US share mutual interests in this region, particularly with respect to regional politics. Therefore, when India communicates with the United States, it is done for their own interests," Quader said while speaking at an awareness programme on dengue in the capital today (19 August).

Earlier on Friday (19 August), German-based Deutsche Welle (DW) and Indian media Anandabazar quoted diplomatic sources saying a message has been conveyed to Washington that "New Delhi is not happy with the current role of the United States on the upcoming national elections in Bangladesh." 

India believes "weakening the Sheikh Hasina government in Bangladesh will not be good for either India or the United States."

Asked about India's interference, he said, "We'd prefer not to discuss this topic. India has been a tested friend to us. Our transition from power in 1975 was not facilitated by India. Similarly, in 2001, our departure from power was a result of the people's choice."

He further said, "Those who claim India has intervened [by sending message to the US] then what happened in 1971? India provided crucial support during that time, offering aid, and shelter to our refugees, and even deploying soldiers who contributed significantly. They also provided weapons and training. Is it not an interference in internal affairs?"

He went on to say, "Ziaur Rahman became a freedom fighter in Indian territory. Does not mean India interfered in Bangladesh's internal affairs? In current regional politics, India and the United States share mutual interests in this area. They can mutually emphasize these shared interests. India has consistently refrained from expressing desires regarding Bangladesh's internal affairs or elections." 

The minister said, "The people of the country will put us in power. BNP is certainly not looking at anyone. it is looking only at America, with speculations about potential bans and changes in visa policies. However, our primary concern remains the welfare of our nation and the people." 

Criticizing BNP, the Awami League general secretary also said that people's lives are not safe from dengue and the country's democracy and security are not safe in the hands of BNP. 

"At present, preventing both dengue and the potential challenges posed by BNP are seen as vital priorities for the nation," he added.

Earlier today, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said if the news on India's diplomatic message to the US about Bangladesh was true, it was unfortunate, and would not be good for the security of the region. 

Fakhrul said it would be sad if India took action against the will of the people of Bangladesh. 

Stating that India was interfering in Bangladesh's internal affairs, the BNP secretary general said this cannot be expected from a democratic state like India. 

"We hope India will respect the democratic aspirations of the people of Bangladesh and support an acceptable election with the participation of all parties," he said.

