India stood beside us when BNP tried to foil polls with another country’s help: Quader

Politics

UNB
28 January, 2024, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 28 January, 2024, 04:08 pm

Related News

India stood beside us when BNP tried to foil polls with another country’s help: Quader

The new government will confront any obstacles and stand against the BNP to safeguard the lives and property of the people, he said

UNB
28 January, 2024, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 28 January, 2024, 04:08 pm
Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader holds a meeting with Indian High Commissioner Pranay Kumar Verma at the secretariat on Sunday (28 January). Photo: UNB
Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader holds a meeting with Indian High Commissioner Pranay Kumar Verma at the secretariat on Sunday (28 January). Photo: UNB

When BNP tried to foil the national election with the help of another country India stood beside Bangladesh and it behaved like a good neighbour, Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader said today (28 January).

"I think the wall of confusion and mistrust has finally been smashed by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. There is no reason for our relations with India to be strained," he said while talking to reporters after a meeting with Indian High Commissioner Pranay Kumar Verma at the secretariat.

Acknowledging the hike in prices of commodities, Quader said bringing the high prices of commodities under control is a challenge.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"Prices of commodities are on the rise, it is reality, there is no way to deny it. Bringing the prices of essentials within people's purchase capacity is a big challenge," he said.

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina gave directives on the issue [price hike] in the maiden meeting of the cabinet and they have started working to control it.

In response to a query, the AL leader asserted that the new government will confront any obstacles and stand against the BNP to safeguard the lives and property of the people, especially if the party resorts to violence under the guise of political programmes.

Regarding BNP leader Gayeshwar Chandra Roy's remark that the government won't be able to end its full tenure, Quader said, "We have the honest courage to overcome challenges. We did it, and we will be able to do it in the future. We will fulfill the responsibilities we have taken under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina."

Top News

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader / India / BNP / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Gear up for safety: Top 5 certified motorcycle helmets

6h | Wheels
Under the School Level Improvement Plan (SLIP), primary schools are now renovating their interior with colourful classes and balconies. Photo: Courtesy

Meet Halim: The artist who travels and paints primary schools across Bangladesh

10h | Panorama
The moral weight of this judgement will have a huge effect on the psychology of those countries who have been supporting Israel unconditionally thus far. Photo: Bloomberg

Why the ICJ ruling, despite falling short on ceasefire, is damaging for Israel

10h | Panorama
Fashion designers are working at the design studio of Texweave. Photo: TAD Group

Pay attention to the dearth of fashion designers in apparel industry

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Who will be the next Liverpool manager?

Who will be the next Liverpool manager?

1h | Videos
Why the tax rate of the telcos will be like the tobacco business?

Why the tax rate of the telcos will be like the tobacco business?

21m | Videos
Every house in Syedpur is a factory

Every house in Syedpur is a factory

7h | Videos
Why Chattogram franchise retaining the team despite not seeing a profit

Why Chattogram franchise retaining the team despite not seeing a profit

21h | Videos