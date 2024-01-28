India stood beside us when BNP tried to foil polls with another country’s help: Quader

When BNP tried to foil the national election with the help of another country India stood beside Bangladesh and it behaved like a good neighbour, Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader said today (28 January).

"I think the wall of confusion and mistrust has finally been smashed by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. There is no reason for our relations with India to be strained," he said while talking to reporters after a meeting with Indian High Commissioner Pranay Kumar Verma at the secretariat.

Acknowledging the hike in prices of commodities, Quader said bringing the high prices of commodities under control is a challenge.

"Prices of commodities are on the rise, it is reality, there is no way to deny it. Bringing the prices of essentials within people's purchase capacity is a big challenge," he said.

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina gave directives on the issue [price hike] in the maiden meeting of the cabinet and they have started working to control it.

In response to a query, the AL leader asserted that the new government will confront any obstacles and stand against the BNP to safeguard the lives and property of the people, especially if the party resorts to violence under the guise of political programmes.

Regarding BNP leader Gayeshwar Chandra Roy's remark that the government won't be able to end its full tenure, Quader said, "We have the honest courage to overcome challenges. We did it, and we will be able to do it in the future. We will fulfill the responsibilities we have taken under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina."