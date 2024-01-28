India stood beside Bangladesh when BNP tried to foil polls with another country’s help: Quader

When the BNP tried to foil the national election with the help of another country, India stood beside Bangladesh and behaved like a good neighbour, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader said today (28 January).

"I think the wall of confusion and mistrust has finally been smashed by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he said while talking to reporters after a meeting with Indian High Commissioner Pranay Kumar Verma at the secretariat.

"There is no reason for our relations with India to be strained," he added.

Acknowledging the hike in prices of commodities, Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said bringing the prices under control is a challenge.

"Prices of commodities are on the rise; it is reality. There is no way to deny it," he said.

Quader said the premier gave directives on the price hike in the maiden meeting of the cabinet, and they have started working to control it.

In response to a query, the AL leader asserted that the new government will confront any obstacles and stand against the BNP to safeguard the lives and property of the people, especially if the party resorts to violence under the guise of political programmes.

Regarding BNP leader Gayeshwar Chandra Roy's remark that the government won't be able to complete its tenure, Quader said, "We have the honest courage to overcome challenges. We did it, and we will be able to do it in the future. We will fulfil the responsibilities we have taken under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina."