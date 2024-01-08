Independents secure 4 seats in Cumilla, 7 go to AL

The Awami League (AL) clinched victory in seven out of the 11 parliamentary seats in Cumilla, while independent candidates with AL alignment managed to secure the remaining four seats.

The unofficial results were confirmed by Cumilla District Returning Officer Khandker Md Mushfiqur Rahman.

In Cumilla-1 constituency, Awami League candidate Engineer Abdus Sabur emerged victorious after amassing 113,907 votes. His closest competitor, Barrister Naeem Hasan, an independent candidate affiliated with the Awami League, secured 16,580 votes.

A closely contested battle unfolded in the Cumilla-2 constituency where independent candidate Abdul Majid (Truck-symbol) secured victory by a narrow margin with 44,414 votes. The runner-up, AL's Selima Ahmed Meri, garnered 42,453 votes.

The Cumilla-3 seat saw Jahangir Alam Sarkar, another independent candidate affiliated with the Awami League contesting under Eagle-symbol, securing triumph with 83,981 votes. His closest rival, AL's Yusuf Abdullah Haroon, secured 72,014 votes.

AL-affiliated Independent candidate Abul Kalam Azad won the Cumilla-4 seat with 96,807 votes. His nearest competitor, AL candidate Raji Mohammad Fakhrul, representing the Boat symbol, secured 81,250 votes.

Independent candidate Abu Jaher, representing the kettle symbol clinched victory in Cumilla-5 with 65,810 votes. Meanwhile, his closest competitor Sajjad Hossain Swapan, another independent candidate aligned with the Awami League, secured 61,522 votes. Abul Hashem Khan and Shaukat Mahmud secured the third and fourth positions, respectively.

Awami League candidate AKM Bahauddin Bahar won the Cumilla-6 seat with 132,210 votes, against his nearest competitor Anjum Sultana Seema representing the Eagle symbol.

AL candidate Dr Pran Gopal Dutta secured victory in the Cumilla-7 constituency with an overwhelming 173,676 votes. Meanwhile, his opponent Muntaqim Ashraf Titu, representing the Eagle symbol, secured 11,668 votes.

AL's Abu Zafar Mohammad Shamim secured 272,727 votes in the Cumilla-8 seat, securing a decisive victory over his closest rival, Jatiya Party's HM Irfan, who managed 3,721 votes.

LGRD Minister (Boat-symbol) Tajul Islam secured an impressive 233,946 votes in the Cumilla-9 constituency, while his closest competitor, Abu Bakar Siddique secured 8,207 votes under the chair symbol.

In Cumilla-10, Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal, representing the Awami League, secured victory with 112,808 votes. Jatiya Party candidate Jonaki Munshi here secured 3,298 votes as the nearest competitor.

Former Railway Minister Mujibul Haque secured victory in Cumilla-11 with 181,674 votes under the boat symbol, defeating his closest rival, an independent candidate aligned with the Awami League, who secured 22,700 votes under the cauliflower symbol.

During the polling, five candidates across the 11 parliamentary constituencies of Cumilla opted to withdraw from the elections. Among them, two candidates belonged to the Jatiya Party, while the remaining three were independent candidates associated with the Awami League.