Independent triumph: Saiful Islam ousts heavyweights in Dhaka-19

Mohammad Saiful Islam, an independent candidate, has emerged victorious in the Dhaka-19 (Savar-Ashulia) constituency, securing a substantial lead of 8,210 votes over heavyweight contender Talukdar Mohammad Towhid Jung Murad in the 12th national elections.

Amidst a field of 10 candidates, including representatives from various political parties and independents, only three managed to stay in the limelight throughout the election period.

These contenders were Awami League-nominated Dr Enamur Rahman, symbolized by the boat, independent candidate Talukdar Mohammad Towhid Jung Murad, represented by the eagle symbol, and the triumphant independent candidate Mohammad Saiful Islam, identified by the "truck" symbol.

Saiful Islam, despite being initially overlooked in discussions, now stands at the forefront, prompting speculation on the strategies that led to his unexpected triumph.

Saiful Islam, a businessman and the general secretary of Ashulia thana Awami League, began his political journey with an unsuccessful bid in the 2011 Ashulia's Dhamsona Union Parishad election. However, he secured victory in the 2016 Union Parishad election, laying the foundation for his subsequent political rise.

The Rana Plaza tragedy in 2013 dramatically altered the political landscape of Dhaka-19, proving advantageous for Dr Enamur Rahman while sidelining Talukdar Mohammad Towhid Jung Murad due to his association with the disaster.

Dr Enamur Rahman gained prominence for his role in treating the Rana Plaza victims, earning him the Awami League nomination in the 2014 parliamentary elections.

Dr Enamur Rahman's political influence, however, waned over the years, and Talukdar Mohammad Towhid Jung Murad, failing to secure the Awami League nomination, remained outside Savar since the 10th parliamentary elections.

In contrast, Saiful strategically connected with local voters, particularly the influential garment sector workers. He recognised the significant role of garment sector workers in the constituency's voting dynamics, given its status as an industrial area dominated by workers.

Leveraging the discord between Talukdar Mohammad Towhid Jung Murad and labour leaders post-Rana Plaza and Dr Enamur Rahman's perceived disconnect from the public during his 10-year tenure, Saiful skillfully positioned himself as a viable alternative.

As the UP chairman, Saiful won over local voters by actively contributing to the development of the EPZ area under the Dhamsona Union Parishad. His long-term planning and consistent engagement with the community laid the groundwork for his electoral success.

Saiful's election strategy, characterised as a 'election of promise,' focused on addressing the specific needs of businesses and garment workers.

His pledges included infrastructure improvements, tackling extortion in businesses, dedicated healthcare for garment workers, and an end to street vendor harassment. Saiful also vowed to build a cemetery for workers, fostering trust and respect within the community.

Crucially, Saiful's election preparations began well before the official campaign period, during the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic. While other candidates relied on traditional campaigning, Saiful prioritised community outreach, quietly distributing relief supplies to 17,000 families at his own expense and assisting teachers in local kindergarten schools.

The closeness Saiful maintained with the people during the challenging times of the pandemic set him apart from his competitors. His commitment to providing relief supplies and support further bolstered his image among voters.

In contrast, Dr Enamur Rahman, who expected Saiful's support due to the substantial voter base in Dhamsona union, found himself betrayed. The miscalculation of Saiful's independent candidacy and Talukdar Mohammad Towhid Jung Murad's failure to connect with the people ultimately paved the way for Saiful Islam's triumph in Dhaka-19.