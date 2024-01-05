Independent, small party candidates still in the race despite 'threats'

Candidates of small political parties and independent contestants of 12th parliamentary polls are still in the race despite alleged threats from ruling party men and doubt over a fair election.

Some 1,534 candidates of 27 small political parties other than the ruling Awami League and some 436 independent candidates are taking part in the 7 January national elections.

Leaders of Jatiyo Party, Bangladesh Nationalist Movement (BNM), Trinamool BNP and other small parties alleged that their contestants had to go through various obstacles and fear in their electoral race.

At least 100 candidates of different parties have quit from the polls citing threats from the candidates of the ruling party and fear of unfair elections.

Even on Friday, Jatiyo Party and Trinamool BNP candidates withdrew from Jashore-5 constituency.

"Our candidates are receiving threats from various places in the elections. But we will stay in the election field till the end. If there is rigging anywhere, we will create a storm in the whole country," Trinamool BNP Secretary General Taimur Alam Khandakar told The Business Standard.

"The prime minister has promised us a fair election, so we are still in the election field to fulfil the expectations of the people despite the threats," he added.

JaPa Chairman GM Quader told reporters on Thursday, "There is still extreme political unrest in the country. If the polls are not fair, the unrest may increase after the parliamentary elections."

He also thinks that even if the election is fair, the unrest will not go away completely.

BNM Secretary General Shahjahan told TBS, "We are receiving news of threats every moment, including the burning of election camps of our candidates. So far we are under psychological stress. We want to see the end of the vote."

In case of rigging on polling day, he said, they will take an immediate decision.

Rakib Hossain, Jatiyo Party's candidate for Lakshmipur-3 constituency withdrew from the election complaining that there was no fair voting environment.

In a press conference on Thursday, he said, "Farce elections are being held across the country. The common people of Lakshmipur are averse to the election and some privileged people have kept the election field hot."

Rakib also complained that black money is being widely spread in the elections. Agents cannot be appointed at the center due to the influence of black money.

This candidate of JaPa complained that his posters have been torn down in various places but he did not get any remedy despite complaining to the returning officer.

Trinamool BNP candidate for Jessore-5 (Manirampur) Constituency Major (Rtd) ANM Mustafa Bani announced his withdrawal from the election on Friday, citing inconvenient electoral environment.

Independent candidate for Noakhali-4 (Sadar-Subarnachar) Constituency Mohammad Shihab Uddin Shaheen held a press conference on Wednesday, and complained about continuous attacks on his leaders and workers by the ruling party men.

Independent candidate Mofizul Haque Sarkar in Gaibandha-3 (Palashbari-Sadullapur) constituency said his workers were attacked on Tuesday night and he got no remedy for it even after making complaints.

Independent candidate in Shariatpur-2 (Naria-Sakhipur) constituency Khalid Shawkat Ali's election rally was bombed on December 31.

In that seat, his rival is Enamul Haque Shamim with the symbol boat, who is a deputy minister of the AL government.

The Election Commission has received around 600 complaints of code of conduct violations. More than 70% of the complaints are against the boat candidates.

EC took into account about 400 of them and found that more than a hundred ministers, state ministers and MPs were involved in the electoral code violations.

However, the supporters of independent candidates are also attacking the boat supporters. There have also been allegations against some rich independent candidates for spreading money among the voters

Boat candidate Shamim Haque has been accused of spreading money against independent candidate AK Azad of Faridpur-3 seat. And independent candidate AK Azad has alleged continuous attacks against Shamim Haque's supporters.