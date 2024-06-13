Independent MP slams budget proposal to cut subsidy on agriculture

Independent MP Naser Shahriar Zahedi on Thursday (13 June) criticised Finance Minister Abul Hasan Mahmud Ali for reducing the subsidy on agriculture in the proposed budget for the fiscal year 2024-25.

Zahedi questioned the reason behind reducing the subsidy in an agriculture-dependent country.

Participating in the general discussion on the proposed budget in the Parliament, Zahedi elected from Jhenaidah-2 constituency, highlighted the issue of inflation.

He emphasised the need for increasing agricultural production to curb inflation and argued that farmers should receive more subsidies.

Zahedi pointed out that the subsidy on agriculture has been reduced by 32.7 percent, which he deemed very unfortunate and unjustified.

He demanded that the previous year's subsidy levels be maintained.

Zahedi also called for an allocation of Tk1,000 crore to the Vulnerable Group Feeding (VGF) program.

AL MP elected from Feni-1 Alauddin Ahmed Chowdhury echoed concerns about the effective use of budget allocations.

He put emphasis on inducing amendments to the government procurement policy (PPR) to prevent the misuse of government funds.

He also addressed issues faced by MPO teachers, who often wait years for pensions, and suggested a bulk allocation to resolve this problem.

The AL MP criticised the current teacher recruitment process via NTRC, highlighting a shortage of about 60,000 teachers in educational institutions across Bangladesh.

He proposed abolishing the NTRC provision and returning to a decentralised, age-appropriate recruitment system.