Independent candidates win in 7 of 13 Nasirnagar unions

Awami League nominated chairman candidates have won in six out of 13 unions of Nasirnagar upazila of Brahmanbaria in the Union Parishad Election 2021.

Independent candidates have won in the seven other unions.

The results were announced at the Nasirnagar Union Parishad Auditorium on Thursday night after day long voting from 8 am to 4 pm.

According to the results, Awami League chairman candidate Akhter Mia has been elected with 4,318 votes in the Purbabhag union. His nearest competitor Mohammad Hossain got 3,916 votes.

In Gokarna union, independent candidate Md Shahin has been elected with 5,511 votes, and in Goalnagar, Awami League candidate Azharul Haque Chowdhury has been elected with 4,150 votes.

However, Awami League candidate Putul Rani Biswas has been elected in the Nasirnagar Sadar Union, and in Burishwar, independent candidate Iqbal Chowdhury has won by defeating Awami League candidate ATM Mozammel Sarkar.

Meanwhile, other candidates who have been elected in the elections include Rubel Mia of Awami League in Volakut, Mansur Ali Bhiyan of Awami League in Chapartala, independent candidate Faruk Mia in Haripur, and independent candidate Nasir Uddin Bhuiyan in Kunda union.

