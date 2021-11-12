Independent candidates win in 7 of 13 Nasirnagar unions

Politics

TBS Report
12 November, 2021, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 12 November, 2021, 03:19 pm

Related News

Independent candidates win in 7 of 13 Nasirnagar unions

TBS Report
12 November, 2021, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 12 November, 2021, 03:19 pm
Independent candidates win in 7 of 13 Nasirnagar unions

Awami League nominated chairman candidates have won in six out of 13 unions of Nasirnagar upazila of Brahmanbaria in the Union Parishad Election 2021.

Independent candidates have won in the seven other unions.

The results were announced at the Nasirnagar Union Parishad Auditorium on Thursday night after day long voting from 8 am to 4 pm.

According to the results, Awami League chairman candidate Akhter Mia has been elected with 4,318 votes in the Purbabhag union. His nearest competitor Mohammad Hossain got 3,916 votes.

In Gokarna union, independent candidate Md Shahin has been elected with 5,511 votes, and in Goalnagar, Awami League candidate Azharul Haque Chowdhury has been elected with 4,150 votes.

However, Awami League candidate Putul Rani Biswas has been elected in the Nasirnagar Sadar Union, and in Burishwar, independent candidate Iqbal Chowdhury has won by defeating Awami League candidate ATM Mozammel Sarkar.

Meanwhile, other candidates who have been elected in the elections include Rubel Mia of Awami League in Volakut, Mansur Ali Bhiyan of Awami League in Chapartala, independent candidate Faruk Mia in Haripur, and independent candidate Nasir Uddin Bhuiyan in Kunda union.
 

Bangladesh / Top News

UP polls / Election result / Nasirnagar upazila

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

A Better Tomorrow – Photography Show at COP26 On BD Climate Change

A Better Tomorrow – Photography Show at COP26 On BD Climate Change

22h | Videos
Jinjira-a silent revolution in light engineering industry

Jinjira-a silent revolution in light engineering industry

1d | Videos
Malala Yousafzai ties knot

Malala Yousafzai ties knot

1d | Videos
Fuel price hike feared to trip up recovery

Fuel price hike feared to trip up recovery

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Japan's SoftBank to aquire 20% stake in bKash
Economy

Japan's SoftBank to aquire 20% stake in bKash

2
A senior engineer at Neural Semiconductor Limited conducting a knowledge sharing session with newly recruited engineers. Photo: Noor A Alam
Panorama

An RMG sector giant is looking to turn Bangladesh into the next chip-making hub

3
A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again
Bangladesh

A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again

4
Poor show in DU admission tests continues
Education

Poor show in DU admission tests continues

5
Representational image. Photo: Reuters
Transport

No more seating service in Dhaka: Public transport owners

6
Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Dhaka/Photo- Zia Chowdhury/TBS
Aviation

Flights suspension at Dhaka airport for 8 hours every day from Dec 9 to Mar 10