Independent candidates will play a role in forming the opposition: Law minister

Independent candidates who won in the 12th Jatiya Sangsad (JS) polls held on 7 January, will play a role in the formation of the opposition party in the parliament, Law, Justice, and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq said.

"Opposition in the parliament will be decided depending on how the independent candidates position themselves. Elected independent candidates can convene a caucus. If the independents decide to act separately, then Jatiyo Party will become the opposition," the minister said in response to the questions of journalists in his office at the secretariat on Tuesday (9 January).

"Newly elected parliament members will take oath tomorrow. If someone is unable to take the oath due to illness or any other reason, they have to inform beforehand. After that, Awami League will elect the parliamentary leader as the party with the largest number of MPs," he added.

After that, the President will request the leader of the Parliament to form the new government, he added.

The law minister said the incumbent government will continue to function until the new government takes over.

"But the elected parliamentarians will have to take oath within 72 hours of the publication of the gazette by the Election Commission," he added.

When asked about the US saying polls were not fair, the minister said, "Elections are fair and impartial only when people vote. People have voted in this election. The election is participatory."