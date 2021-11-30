Independent candidates rule 3rd phase UP election after AL

TBS Report
30 November, 2021, 11:00 am
Last modified: 30 November, 2021, 11:05 am

Besides, Jatiya Party chairman candidates won in 10 UPs, while Islami Andolan Bangladesh has won in four. Khelafat Majlish and Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal have won in one UP each

File Photo
File Photo

After the ruling Awami League, independent candidates secured the second highest number of seats in the third phase of the Union Parishad (UP) polls that ended on Sunday.

Since not as many candidates from other political parties competed in this phase, Awami League managed to grab 525 chairman posts, while on the other hand, independent candidates won 446.

Besides, Jatiya Party chairman candidates won in 10 UPs, while Islami Andolan Bangladesh has won in four. Khelafat Majlish and Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal have won in one UP each.

On 28 November, voting for the third phase of the Union Parishad (UP) elections was held in 1,001 UPs of the country after voting in seven UPs were postponed.

Moreover, polling was suspended at different centres in nine Ups.

The result, therefore, was published for 992 Ups on the same day.

The average turnout was 74.21%.

The second phase of the UP polls was held on 11 November, which saw the Awami League candidates win 486 out of 834 UPs. Independent candidates won in 330 UPs.

In the first phase of elections on 21 June, AL won in 148 out of 204 UPs whereas Independent candidates won in 49 UPs.
 

