Independent candidates to contest despite objection from AL-allies: Quader

Politics

TBS Report
12 December, 2023, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 12 December, 2023, 02:52 pm

File photo of Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader. Photo: Collected
File photo of Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader. Photo: Collected

Independent candidates will be able to participate in the upcoming 12th parliamentary elections despite objections from the Awami League-led 14-party alliance, Awami League General Secretary and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader said today.

During a press briefing at the AL president's political office in Dhanmondi on Tuesday (12 December), Quader emphasised that independent candidates could engage in the polls if they adhere to the electoral code of conduct, irrespective of objections from the alliance.

"Every candidate must vie through the election process. There's no alternative to victory other than competing fairly," he added.

Quader cautioned against election-related violence, pledging severe consequences for any attempts to disrupt peace.

He urged the administration to take strict measures to prevent any anti-election chaos.

Describing BNP-Jamaat as a significant threat to the nation's security, Quader criticised their approach, stating, "Their politics involve holding people hostage."

"Political programme of  BNP-Jamaat means burning of vehicles, inciting violence, and conducting secret attacks," he said, attributing to recent incidents of setting fire to buses.

Obaidul Quader asserted that violent activities and terrorism cannot thwart the elections.

"If they [BNP-Jamaat] think the government will overlook these violent activities, they're mistaken. There will be a firm and decisive response from us," he cautioned.

