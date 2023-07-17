Independent candidate Tariqul Islam Bhuiyan boycotts Dhaka-17 by-polls

Tariqul Islam Bhuiyan, an independent candidate contesting the Dhaka-17 by-polls, boycotted the election this morning amid allegations of irregularities.

Tariqul made the announcement after voting began around 8am this morning.

"A fair election is not possible under the current government," Tariqul told media at Dhaka's Banani Model School polling centre.

He said that he withdrew from the polls as his polling agents were "obstructed" from entering polling stations.

"None of my agents were allowed to enter polling stations. Awami League leaders and activists have created a hostile situation outside the centres; even police are obstructing my people from entering the polling centres," he claimed.

Voting in the Dhaka-17 constituency started at 8am, and will continue till 4pm without any break.