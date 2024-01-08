Independent candidate alleges election tampering in Chattogram-1 constituency, urges re-election

Politics

 TBS Report
08 January, 2024, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 08 January, 2024, 04:23 pm

Related News

Independent candidate alleges election tampering in Chattogram-1 constituency, urges re-election

During the press conference, Mohammad Giash Uddin alleged that supporters of the boat candidate, Mahbubur Rahman Ruhel, occupied polling centres, influenced the voting process, assaulted his eagle symbol agents, and engaged in various irregularities

 TBS Report
08 January, 2024, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 08 January, 2024, 04:23 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Mohammad Giash Uddin parliamentary constituency independent candidate of Chattogram-1 (Mirsarai), has lodged allegations of tampering in 73 polling centres against the Bangladesh Awami League candidate.

In a press conference held at the Engineer Abdul Khalek Auditorium of Chattogram press club on 8 January, Giash Uddin, under the eagle symbol, expressed his frustration with the election commission and the administration for not taking any action despite repeated complaints.

During the press conference, Mohammad Giash Uddin alleged that supporters of the boat candidate, Mahbubur Rahman Ruhel, occupied polling centres, influenced the voting process, assaulted his eagle symbol agents, and engaged in various irregularities.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

He claimed that 27 of his agents were physically attacked, a significant number of his polling centre agents were removed and voters and supporters faced threats. 

According to Giash Uddin, 73 centres were unlawfully captured.

Uddin, also a member of the Chattogram North District Awami League, declared the election questionable by 8:30 am on the election day, expressing his disappointment with the administration's indifference. 

Despite considering abstaining, he persevered for the sake of his constituents and endured until the end of the election.

In the press conference, Uddin called on the election commissioner to annul the election and organise a re-election.

The press conference was also attended by Uddin's chief election coordinator, Niaz Morshed Elite, former Upazila Awami League general secretary Nurul Huda, election adviser Nurul Alam, and other notable figures.

Chief Election Coordinator Niaz Morshed Elite, a Central Jubo League leader, supported Mohammad Giash Uddin's demand for a re-election, stating that a questionable and dishonourable election undermines the image of the Sheikh Hasina government.

Bangladesh / Top News

Elections 2024 / Chattogram / Mohammad Giash Uddin

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Style your winter wear with the trendiest boots

4h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Say goodbye to mosquitoes with Xiaomi Mijia Smart Mosquito Repellent

4h | Brands
According to reports, in 2023, over 80% of factories still have their captive power plants.Photo: Collected

Captive power is not cheap anymore. Then why won't industries let go?

8h | Panorama
Although males (59.9%) dominated among the hospitalised dengue patients last year, the fatality rate for females stood at 57.2% underscoring how the healthcare system fails to serve women from low-income households. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Dhaka women suffer more when climate change worsens the dengue situation

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Heavyweights' surprise defeat to independents

Heavyweights' surprise defeat to independents

28m | Videos
Elections were free, fair and impartial - observers from 11 countries

Elections were free, fair and impartial - observers from 11 countries

2h | Videos
Dhaka: Paying high to live in an unliveable city

Dhaka: Paying high to live in an unliveable city

4h | Videos
Farmers are not getting fair price for milk

Farmers are not getting fair price for milk

8h | Videos