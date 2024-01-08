Independent candidate alleges election tampering in Chattogram-1 constituency, urges re-election

Mohammad Giash Uddin parliamentary constituency independent candidate of Chattogram-1 (Mirsarai), has lodged allegations of tampering in 73 polling centres against the Bangladesh Awami League candidate.

In a press conference held at the Engineer Abdul Khalek Auditorium of Chattogram press club on 8 January, Giash Uddin, under the eagle symbol, expressed his frustration with the election commission and the administration for not taking any action despite repeated complaints.

During the press conference, Mohammad Giash Uddin alleged that supporters of the boat candidate, Mahbubur Rahman Ruhel, occupied polling centres, influenced the voting process, assaulted his eagle symbol agents, and engaged in various irregularities.

He claimed that 27 of his agents were physically attacked, a significant number of his polling centre agents were removed and voters and supporters faced threats.

According to Giash Uddin, 73 centres were unlawfully captured.

Uddin, also a member of the Chattogram North District Awami League, declared the election questionable by 8:30 am on the election day, expressing his disappointment with the administration's indifference.

Despite considering abstaining, he persevered for the sake of his constituents and endured until the end of the election.

In the press conference, Uddin called on the election commissioner to annul the election and organise a re-election.

The press conference was also attended by Uddin's chief election coordinator, Niaz Morshed Elite, former Upazila Awami League general secretary Nurul Huda, election adviser Nurul Alam, and other notable figures.

Chief Election Coordinator Niaz Morshed Elite, a Central Jubo League leader, supported Mohammad Giash Uddin's demand for a re-election, stating that a questionable and dishonourable election undermines the image of the Sheikh Hasina government.